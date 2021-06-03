Rappahannock Community College’s Rappahannock Institute for Lifelong Learning (RILL) will offer several classes this summer with some held in person and others on Zoom.
Alice French, Menokin’s education coordinator will guide participants through the Menokin landscape. Menokin is designated as one of the country’s “best documented 18th century houses,” and was home to Declaration of Independence signer Francis Lightfoot Lee.
Hear the stories of the house, the people, the landscape, and learn about ongoing preservation projects. Discover the pristine landscape encompassing 500 acres in Richmond County.
Limited spaces are available for June 21 or 28 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Advanced registration and payment is required. RW-C residents receive a 50% discount. VCB Golden Advantage members receive a 15% discount. For more information on RILL courses, or to register, visit www.rappahannock.edu/rill or contact Michele Inderrieden, minderrieden@rappahannock.edu.
The Educational Foundation expresses sincere appreciation to Rappahannock Westminster-Canterbury for their generous support of RILL and to the partnership with VCB’s Golden Advantage.
