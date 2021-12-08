After years of controversy over the fate of Eleanor Park, the end is finally here. Colonial Beach Town Council voted 5-2 to accept a grant that will keep the park a green space.
Councilmembers Tom Moncure and David Williams voted against the grant.
The Virginia Conservation Foundation land grant will reward the town with up to $387,416 to hold the property, in perpetuity, as open space. This was the town’s third application for this grant. The first two were unsuccessful.
At the December work session more than 60 comments, either in person or by email, were accepted from town citizens. Only 10 of the comments were for Eleanor Park to be sold. The remainder, an overwhelming majority, was for the easement grant.
Eleanor Park is a 1.9-acre park on Irving Avenue facing the Potomac River. In 2018, it was appraised at $1.2 million. In 2019, an interested party put in an offer at $900,000. However, the party withdrew its offer. The letter of withdrawal said it was due to the cost of infrastructure to bring the property to buildable lots.
Prior to 2006, for many years, the site was a mobile home park. Then, the seated council removed all the trailers, and the land has sat widely unused since. At one point, the park was marked with “No Trespassing” signs to discourage it from being used.
The land was originally donated by the Kintz family to be used by the surrounding property owners as park space. Part of the land that was originally donated has already been sold in years past.
Now, the town will work to turn it into more usable park space with limited parking. The issue of Eleanor Park had been an ongoing discussion for more than 10 years and through multiple councils.
