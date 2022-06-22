Warsaw Chief of Police Joan Kent has retired after 39 years in law enforcement. She first took the job as Warsaw Chief of Police in February 2016, and her last day was May 31 of this year.
Kent began her long career in law enforcement in 1983 with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. She went on to attend the Rappahannock Regional Criminal Justice Academy and graduated top of her class. Kent eventually worked as an investigator on the Northern Neck Narcotics Task Force, where she rose to second in command and was promoted to master deputy.
She departed from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Office in 1998 and went to work patrol and criminal investigations for the Kilmarnock Police Dept. Kent returned to the Lancaster Sheriff’s Office in 2006 to work in the Criminal Investigation Division.
As Warsaw’s police chief, Kent played an instrumental role in moving the police department out of town hall and into its own building at 549 Main St.
Officer Trey Blake, who joined the Warsaw Police Dept. in November, spoke highly of his former boss, chief Kent. “She was great to work for. She treated us well,” he said. “In my understanding from talking to her, she was ready to retire.”
Kent now resides in Lancaster County. She could not be reached for comment.
New chief in town
“Everyone in the department is looking forward to the future,” Blake also said. And currently, that’s set to come under the leadership of Andrew Hughes, who began serving as Kent’s replacement on June 6.
Hughes was born and raised in the Richmond area and has worked in law enforcement and corrections for over 27 years. He started off as an entry-level officer and worked his way up to captain before assuming his current position.
Hughes left Richmond in 2015 to pursue his former job as lieutenant of operations and investigations in the town of Andrews, South Carolina. He sought out his current position because he wanted to be closer to his family.
“My plans are to continue on with what chief Kent has started,” Hughes said. “The town is growing, and my plans are to grow with the town, increase the police force and make it so we continue to improve on enforcing the traffic.”
Hughes, a family man, is the father of three adult children. He enjoys golfing in his free time.
