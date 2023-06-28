Gardiner brothers’ murder-arson case goes to circuit court
Photo: Jimmy Emerson

Some trying to make sense of Taylor Wood’s death on November 28, 2022 got a few steps closer to closure last week when Michael and Demitri Gardiner, the people charged with her death, had their case brought through the Westmoreland County General District Court for a preliminary hearing.

The brothers were arrested in Maryland by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office the day Wood was reportedly killed, and after an unsuccessful attempt at fighting extradition, they were brought back to Virginia and charged with one count each of 2nd degree murder and arson, as well as three counts each of animal cruelty.

Demitri Gardiner

Demitri Gardiner
Michael Gardiner

Michael Gardiner