Gardiner brothers’ murder-arson case goes to circuit court

Some trying to make sense of Taylor Wood’s death on November 28, 2022 got a few steps closer to closure last week when Michael and Demitri Gardiner, the people charged with her death, had their case brought through the Westmoreland County General District Court for a preliminary hearing.
The brothers were arrested in Maryland by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office the day Wood was reportedly killed, and after an unsuccessful attempt at fighting extradition, they were brought back to Virginia and charged with one count each of 2nd degree murder and arson, as well as three counts each of animal cruelty.
What happened on November 28?
Earlier in the evening, Wood and Michael went to Maryland to pick up Demitri. All three arrived at Wood’s home around 10:11 that night. Between that time and shortly after midnight, Wood was stabbed to death and the brothers were recorded leaving the house on a Ring camera. The smoke alarm could be heard. The duo sped away from the house in Wood’s car.
When police and firefighters arrived, Jason Deets, a 17-year veteran volunteer firefighter from Callao, discovered Wood’s body while working to douse hotspots inside. The room was marked off, and the rest of the fire quenched.
Realizing that Wood’s car was not at the scene, the Sheriff’s Office got in contact with her parents and got a description of the car. The police on the scene, which included Sergeant Gilkerson, noticed that the shed behind the house had been left open, and no gas cans were to be found despite the presence of a push mower and riding mower. This, as well as the back door being open, and Wood’s car being gone made the officers suspect foul play.
With the help of OnStar, Wood’s family located the car and gave the information to WCSO.
The Gardiner brothers had driven back to Maryland and even stopped at a Wawa on the way. Michael went into the store and used Wood’s card to pay for some items. Having been notified by their counterparts in Virginia, the St. Mary’s Sheriff’s Office sent a welfare check order and a description of Wood’s car. The welfare check was ordered as Wood’s body had not been identified yet, and thus her fate was unknown at the time.
It was Corporal Jason Smith, an officer at the St. Mary’s Sheriff’s Office since 2009, that spotted Wood’s Chevy Equinox while going down Morganza Turner Road. Another officer, Deputy Hill, attempted a stop, but the car did not slow down when the emergency lights were on. Cutting their emergency lights a little later, the cops continued to follow the Chevy through several back roads. During that time, they were updated on the death of Wood.
The vehicle finally stopped at a neighborhood on the water, during which a passenger, later identified as Demitri, jumped from the car and ran to a house, his clothes bloody. Michael, meanwhile, exited the car and surrendered to the officers who got medical attention for his hand.
Afterwards, according to the cops, Michael said that his brother “had stabbed him, killed his girlfriend, and threatened him with a gun.” It was a short while later that Demitri returned, making a number of hostile comments to the police, but briefly complied. However, when an officer moved in to cuff him and remove the knife he had, a scuffle ensued. One of the officers stunned him with a Taser.
The police stated that while being led to the car in cuffs, Demitri asked where his brother was before saying that his brother had done nothing, and that it was all his doing. While the knife was recovered and entered into the chain of custody, there was no gun to be found.
Things got a great deal murkier, however, once WCSO Master Detective Jones arrived to interview the brothers in Maryland. After being Mirandized, Michael, who had been dating Wood for the last two years, claimed that Demitri had stabbed her in the neck while Michael was in bed with her, and then stabbed Michael’s hand, before getting the gasoline and setting the place on fire.
Demitri, meanwhile, despite earlier claiming that his brother had done nothing, sang a very different tune when Master Detective Jones interviewed him. Demitri claimed that once they arrived at Wood’s home, he and his brother started doing crack and drinking booze, and after running out, Michael suggested they wait for his girlfriend to go to sleep so that they could take her car and wallet to go get some more. As the interview continued, Master Detective Jones spoke of how Demitri alleged that he had heard a noise, and gone to the master bedroom to find Wood bleeding.
As a result of each brother attempting to paint the other as the one responsible for the horrific events of that night, both were charged with one count each of arson and 2nd-degree murder. While the brothers were also charged with three counts each of animal cruelty for letting the dogs burn, those charges were not followed up on, and instead being nol prossed. The knife that was recovered from the arrest was, as of the time of the preliminary hearing, still in testing.
When testimony concluded, Judge Martin, having decided the probable cause threshold had been met, certified the case up to the Circuit Court, where the Gardiner brothers will appear again on July 28. From there, a trial date will be set.
For the first time in nearly a decade, poverty is on the rise in the United States. The number of Americans living below the poverty line climbed from 38.4 million in 2020 to 41.4 million in 2021, a 7.9% increase. The rapid rise came after seven consecutive years of declines in the number of people […]
(The Center Square) – The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Thursday that Harvard and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s race-based affirmative action admission policies violate the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment.
THURSDAY, June 29, 2023 (American Heart Association News) -- Marian Dancy is a mother of four and a payroll specialist with a local law enforcement agency in Columbus, Ohio. Her fourth pregnancy was the easiest, giving her a third daughter to round out her family.
Americans are willing to do a whole lot to get out of debt according to a new study! And by a lot I mean they would spend the night on a remote island, eat something gross or even give up internet access!
Figuring out what's for dinner is always an exhausting thought but a new study shows that many Americans have something called “menu anxiety.”The research Conducted by OnePoll and commissioned by Avocado Green Mattress found that younger generations were far more likely to have anxiety while ordering. 41% of Gen Z and millennials, aged 18–43, had menu anxiety, compared with only 15% of Gen X and baby boomers, aged 44–77.
A robot named Belle created at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology can film underwater and collect samples to help researchers understand the living organisms in the deep waters. Belle can blend in without scaring away fish. Veuer has more.
Could an artificial womb be the answer to helping premature babies? Researchers in Spain are working to make this a possibility. They are using lamb fetuses to see if they can trick nature into believing that the artificial womb is real. Veuer’s Keri Lumm has more.
A French police officer who shot and killed a 17-year-old driver will be investigated for voluntary homicide, following two days of fires and violent protests that injured scores of officers, officials said Thursday.Some 40,000 police officers will be deployed overnight to quell violence that engulfed cities and towns in the wake of the shooting.The killing of 17-year-old Nahel, whose full name was not released, during a traffic check Tuesday that was captured on video shocked the country and stirred up long-simmering tensions between young people and police in housing projects and other disadvantaged neighborhoods around France.Protesters set cars and public buildings ablaze in Paris suburbs and unrest spread to some other French cities and towns.SEE MORE: Unrest in France after 17-year-old delivery driver killed by police"The professionals of disorder must go home," Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said. "There will be a lot more police and gendarmes present tonight."Darmani…
Cliff Kapono, working with the University of Hawaii's MEGA Lab, is leading a team of scientists to 3D map the planet’s premier surf breaks to help better protect reefs around the world. Veuer's Elizabeth Keatinge has more.
Vanilla, a 28-year-old chimpanzee saw the sky for the first time and it was wonderful and heart breaking at the same time. Dan Matthews of Save the Chimps said, “She finally, after 28 years, had life as nature intended. Not completely. She's not in the wild, but she's in a habitat as close to the wild as can be managed for a chimp that was born in captivity.” Veuer’s Keri Lumm has more.
Authorities in Allen, Texas, released a shocking new body camera video from the police officer who confronted and fatally shot the mass shooter at an outlet mall back in May.In the video, the officer is heard talking to some kids about wearing their seat belts when the gunshots start.You can see the officer immediately calling for help, grabbing his rifle, and running toward the gunfire.After several minutes, he finds the gunman and shoots him several times, putting an end to the rampage."This video shows how quickly a routine interaction with the public turned into a life-and-death situation," Harvey said. "The officer recognized the danger, ran toward the gunfire, and neutralized the threat and for his actions, the Allen community is forever grateful," Allen Police Chief Brian Harvey said in a statement.SEE MORE: Police: Firearms used in Texas mall shooting were purchased legallyThe shooter killed eight people and injured seven others.The individuals who tragically lost their…
Online dating can sometimes be difficult, especially when you can’t seem to come up with a good ice breaking line, or if you feel like your profile bio isn’t strong enough to attract the kind of attention you’re seeking. But thanks to AI’s quick machine learning, some people’s online dating game has gotten significantly better. Yair Ben-Dor has more.
While voice scams have been going around for a while, Artificial Intelligence has made the game easier for scammers to win. In fact, social media giant Meta is delaying the release of its AI tool Voicebox since it carries too many risks for misuse.
THURSDAY, June 29, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Pop superstar Madonna, 64, is in the hospital due to a “serious” infection and has had to postpone her upcoming tour, according to an Instagram announcement posted Wednesday by her talent manager and producer Guy Oseary.
THURSDAY, June 29, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Vitamin D supplements might lower the risk of heart attack and other cardiac ills for people over 60 -- especially if they're already taking heart meds, a new study suggests.
THURSDAY, June 29, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Autopsy is currently the only way to definitively diagnose chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a degenerative brain disease often seen in athletes who've suffered repeated blows to the head.
Within days, selling edible hemp products in Virginia is going to change due to new state regulations that go into effect on July 1. And the new rules are likely to be felt by consumers as the selection of products they see in stores are likely to change.
The Northumberland Board of Supervisors has approved a $48.6 million county budget for the 2024 fiscal year. The real estate tax rate will remain at 61 cents per $100 of assessed property value, the same as it was for the 2023 fiscal year.
If you're one of the 43.2 million people traveling on the road this Fourth of July, your wallet is most likely happier than it was this time last year. On July 4 of last year, the average cost of a gallon of gas was $4.80. Now AAA says it's about $1.50 cheaper in most of the country."As oil prices have dropped, the price at the pump has dropped too. So whereas last year people may have been paying $4.80 to $5 a gallon, now they're going to be paying $3.50 or less in most places," said AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross. The key words there: Most places.Washington State has the highest gas prices in the nation almost $5 a gallon. AAA says gas prices shot up due to maintenance on BP's 299-mile Olympia pipeline that runs from Blaine, Washington along the U.S.-Canadian border to Portland, Oregon. "The increases were passed on to consumers in the form of higher pump prices. There are some signs that drivers here will start to get some relief," said Marie Dodds, public affairs director fo…
