Last Friday, at the Westmoreland County courthouse, Scott Stip, a man from Florida, entered an Alford Plea to a count of malicious wounding.
An Alford plea is where the defendant pleads guilty while maintaining their innocence. The defendant also admits that if the case were brought to trial, the evidence presented by the prosecution would likely result in a guilty verdict.
The events that led up to this took place last year around July 24 when police in Colonial Beach responded to reports about disorderly conduct at the Riverview Motel. Standing in front of one of the motel room doors stood Stip, naked and drunk.
When asked what was wrong by the officers, Stip told them “What’s wrong?! I’m naked and I screwed up, that’s what’s wrong.”
As the cops tried to get into the room, however, Stip reportedly became more loud, rambling, and belligerent. Once backup arrived, the officers were able to gain entry to the motel room and called EMS after they saw blood in the room around Melissa Stip, Scott’s wife of 14 years.
The woman who was dazed, confused and bloodied was whisked away to Mary Washington Hospital where she made a recovery. However, she sustained injuries that included a lacerated forehead and hairline, bruises on the left side of her face, and a severe concussion.
Before the incident that day, Stip had consumed several mixed drinks with his wife. The trouble started when the two retired to their room and his wife called him to bed. Thinking she was yelling at him, he attacked her, resulting in her injuries.
At some point, however, Stip had a moment of clarity and ran out of the motel room screaming for help. This, in turn, led to the officers arriving.
Ultimately, Stip was sentenced to 10 years behind bars but with his plea bargain, seven of those years are suspended. He will be on probation for another five years, and may make no unauthorized visits to Melissa Stip. His suspended years will be hanging over his head for the next fifteen years.
