I made a quick stop last Wednesday to unwind and was rewarded with two nice bass on a wacky rigged worm before heading home. I had plans to go fishing with Bentley, my grandson, on Friday, but the tragic news from Tappahannock shut that down.
I made a quick trip to a local pond to test out new bait Friday afternoon and managed to catch two really nice bass on a swimbait. As I went to cross the river Saturday morning to get tags at DMV, the terrible smell of the fire hit hard before I even got to the Downing Bridge. Once I got to the top of the bridge, I thought I was prepared, but the sight of the devastation cut deep and put a knot in my stomach. So much history was destroyed and lost forever, just heartbreaking.
Sunday evening, I slipped over to a local pond with my buddy Tim Gray for a little fishing. Tim managed to catch the first bass, but I decided to get hung up quickly and had to go out in the boat and retrieve my lure. Tim managed to catch his second bass, and I got my first bass finally. Then, I got my second bass, tying us at two apiece. My third bass turned out to be the biggest bass of the evening and put me ahead finally.
We each managed a small bass that we didn’t count. Tim managed to miss a big bass that hit his bait right beside the boat. I caught my fourth and then my fifth bass before we decided to leave. I ended the day beating Tim for biggest and most bass, but Tim took first. What a great time laughing our heads off!
Around the pond
In the local ponds, the bass fishing has been slow, as they are roaming and chasing baitfish. The early mornings and late evenings have been good times for topwater fishing the shallows and along the edges of the lily pads. A topwater frog is also good around the edges and across the tops of the pads.
A shallow running crankbait, spinnerbait, and chatterbait are also great baits to work the shallows. A slow presentation with a wacky rigged worm is a great presentation all day long.
As the sun rises higher, fish the shady areas because bass don’t like the direct sunlight as much. Work along the edge of grass lines and over grass beds in deeper water. A spinnerbait, chatterbait, or crankbait worked over them will entice a bass to shoot out of the grass and attack your bait. Work laydowns with soft plastics, working from the outside edges into the meat of the laydown. This offers the best opportunity for multiple catches from the same area.
River action
In the Rappahannock River, things have been busy. Anglers are finding plenty of cobia around the mouth of the river and Windmill Point. Although plenty are being caught by sight fishing them with live eels, chumming and bottom fishing has also been good. But sharks are always a constant by-product.
Plenty of red drum are being caught by those targeting them. Puppy drum are also being caught in good numbers along the shallows, especially around the grass lines. The same can be said for the speckled trout. But most anglers are tight-lipped as to the location of their catches.
Flounder catch reports are a bit slow, but that could be partly due to fishing for other species. The spot fishing in the river has been good, but they have been on the small side. The larger ones have not shown up yet. That usually happens in September.
The catfish bite has been slow, but some big ones have been being caught from the Downing Bridge up to Fredericksburg. The creeks as well as up river from Port Royal to Fredericksburg have been producing some nice largemouth bass and snakehead.
Safety in mind
The heat of summer can be very dangerous. Dehydration happens too quickly. Make sure to drink plenty of fluids, especially water and some form of drink that puts nutrients back into your body. Alcohol actually does just the opposite, taking away from the body while impairing your ability to think properly.
Wear your sunscreen and apply it liberally and often. With so many great products to help protect you from the sun, it makes sense to wear them, from sun shirts to hats.
Make sure to wear your life jacket while on the water. As the operator of the boat, make sure to have your kill switch attached to your life jacket.
Remember to think smartly, think safety, and live to fish another day!
