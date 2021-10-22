The first person in the United States to be charged with fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) applications has been convicted and sentenced.
As part of the CARES Act, the government backed PPP loans for small businesses to help them pay employees and select expenses during the pandemic. If the funds are spent correctly, applicants can have 100 percent of the debt forgiven.
Seeing an opportunity, David A. Staveley, 54, of Massachusetts posed as his brother Gregg Sanborn and filed for three PPP loans from the same bank in April 2020 claiming that he owned three restaurants with large monthly payrolls, federal documents show.
During a phone call with an undercover agent posing as the bank’s compliance officer, Staveley claimed to not only own the businesses but the property where they were located. Each restaurant had from 20 to 35 employees, he claimed, but he had to furlough the staff at two of the businesses after March. The third restaurant was scaled back to takeout only, he said.
In reality, all of the businesses were closed when the loan applications were submitted, and Staveley didn’t own any of them.
A person who claimed to have access to Staveley’s emails reported him to the police for working on the fraudulent schemes with David Butziger, a 53-year-old Rhode Island man.
As part of the investigation into the matter, federal authorities served search warrants on Google to get access to email accounts associated with Staveley, which linked him to Butziger who had a fourth PPP loan application in at the same bank under his name.
Butziger applied for assistance for a business called Dock Wireless, which was supposed to have seven full-time employees and a monthly payroll of over $42,000. There were no employees, authorities say, and “no wages were ever paid” from that business.
Staveley fakes suicide
Three weeks after Staveley was charged in this PPP loan scheme, while he was on home detention, he removed his electronic monitoring device then left suicide notes with associates, including his 80-year-old mother. He left notes in his car with his wallet and parked by the Atlantic Ocean. Some family and friends truly believed he was dead, the documents say.
But authorities sent out a search and rescue boat, which didn’t find a body. After a three-month manhunt, the U.S. Marshals Service found Staveley in Alpharetta, Georgia with multiple false identification documents.
Sentencing
In total, Staveley and Butziger applied for $543,959 in PPP funding. They never received any of the money.
Instead Staveley, already twice convicted for wire fraud schemes, goes into history as the first person in the U.S. charged for PPP loan fraud. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and to failing to appear in court as required. He was sentenced to 56 months in federal prison.
Butziger is scheduled for sentencing on November 1, 2021.
