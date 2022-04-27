An entire block of Kilmarnock along Irvington Rd. was ravaged by an early-morning fire on April 19 that destroyed homes and businesses. One death is linked to the incident.
Lancaster County Sheriff Patrick McCranie said last Tuesday morning multiple calls came in from passersby reporting fire at the apartments, at Lester’s Barbershop, and at NN Burger Co., all of which share a parcel lying between Irvington Rd. and Augusta St.
Authorities have determined that the fire began in the apartments, but it spread very quickly to the businesses, McCranie said.
The cause of the fire remained undetermined, as of the last report, and although an investigation is still underway to consider all avenues, the sheriff said they believe the blaze was accidental. A K-9 was brought in from Chesterfield that’s trained in sniffing out accelerants, but the dog did not detect anything.
One person was found dead at the scene. The exact cause of death and identity has not been confirmed. Although authorities believe they know who the deceased individual is, McCranie said they are waiting for the results of the DNA test from the medical examiners office.
Community support
After the fire, Kilmarnock issued a statement acknowledging and thanking the community for “an incredible outpouring of love and support.”
“To everyone who has reached out with offers of help, we can’t thank you enough,” Mayor Mae Umphlett said in a statement. “To our Kilmarnock families, we are here for you and are working with community partners to facilitate the overwhelming support from the community,” she added.
Numerous efforts have been launched to help those affected by this devastating event.
The Kilmarnock Fire Relief will be used to provide housing assistance and basic living needs. Those wanting to make donations can send them to the River Counties Community Foundation with “Kilmarnock Fire Relief” in the memo line.
The address is:
River Counties Community Foundation
PO BOX 54
White Stone, VA 22578
Lancaster County Department of Social Services is accepting gift card donations. Anyone who plans to donate a gift card is asked to please indicate the amount that is provided on the card.
Individuals can also contribute to Kilmarnock Fire Relief by purchasing a #kilmarnockstrong t-shirt from Horn’s Ace Hardware on School Street in Kilmarnock. All of the proceeds from the shirts will go to the victims of the fire, according to the statement from the town.
Kilmarnock Rebuild
Just days after the fire, the town announced “Kilmarnock Rebuild,” a partnership between the Kilmarnock and Blue Ridge Bank that’s designed to support the businesses displaced by the fire.
“Kilmarnock Rebuild” will be a pool of funds shared equally by the damaged businesses to assist with restarting and moving forward, the town explained.
Donations to this effort should be addressed to “Kilmarnock Rebuild” and can be dropped off at one of the Blue Ridge Bank branches, including Kilmarnock, White Stone, Callao, Montross, Warsaw or Hartfield.
Donations can also be mailed to:
Blue Ridge Bank
PO Box 1869
Kilmarnock VA 22482
Attn: William Smith, Kilmarnock Rebuild
Kilmarnock Strong Community Night
Dream Fields ballpark is hosting the Kilmarnock Strong Community Night on Wednesday, April 27th to benefit the victims of the fire. LHS teams will face Rappahannock and Little League players will meet teams within District 15 with the games starting at 6 p.m.
Donations will be collected during all five games, and Dream Fields said it will give the contributions, along with a portion of concession stand earnings to the River Counties Fund for fire victims.
Blue Ridge Bank will be volunteering in the concession stand and manning a table for monetary donations and #kilmarnockstrong t-shirt sales.
“This cause is near and dear to our hearts as one of our Dream Fields family members, and LHS Varsity Softball coach Bruce Northern lost his home in the fire. We are committed to helping our community and supporting Bruce and all of the other fire victims!” the ballpark said in a Facebook post.
