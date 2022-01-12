The U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia is on a mission to “aggressively prosecute” those who stole taxpayer funds through Covid fraud.
And it’s not just PPP loans that federal authorities are targeting. They’re also focused on those who scammed the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program, Unemployment Insurance (UI) as well as schemes involving PPE and stimulus funds.
Last year, the Eastern District of VA (EDVA) charged over 30 defendants with criminal offenses based on fraud schemes connected to the pandemic. These cases involved attempts to defraud over $105 million from the U.S. government and private individuals, the office reported.
PPP & EIDL fraud
The Payroll Protection Program, better known as PPP, was designed to help businesses cover payroll and a limited assortment of other expenses. Borrowers could get 100% forgiveness for the loans if the funds were used for those purposes.
So far, the types of cases EDVA has been pursuing related to PPP include inflating payroll to get larger loans, making false claims about a business or its expenses, and most of all, misusing loan money to for prohibited purposes. Examples include using loan money to buy houses, cars, jewelry, and even Cessna aircraft.
EIDL was a program offering low-interest loans with deferred payments to small businesses, agricultural and non-profit entities. Businesses were also offered rapid advances before the loan application was approved.
EDVA said nationwide, authorities found people abused the program by applying for EIDL advances and loans on behalf of ineligible, newly created, shell, or non-existent businesses and diverting the funds for illegal purposes.
Joseph Cherry, a Norfolk man the feds describe as “a repeat fraudster,” was sentenced to 51 months for schemes that totaled nearly $200,000 in losses. According to authorities, he applied for multiple PPP and EIDL loans with applications that contained false information about the businesses, income, employment, and his criminal record.
He also made purchases “inconsistent with the purposed of the PPP and EIDL programs.”
“During a global pandemic, the defendant took advantage of aid programs intended to provide critical relief for hardworking members of our communities impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak,” said Raj Parekh, Acting U.S. Attorney for EDVA. “Our office will continue to hold accountable individuals who exploit and disadvantage others in order to unlawfully enrich and advantage themselves.”
Unemployment fraud
Through September 2021, $860 billion in federal funds were pumped out for UI benefits. Authorities found that international criminal groups and people domestically defrauded this program using a variety of identity theft schemes to get benefits.
In one case EDVA, Mary Landon Benton of Portsmouth worked with inmates at three Virginia correctional facilities to get identification information belonging to other inmates to apply for unemployment. For 31 inmates, the applications she submitted were successful. But in 10 to 20 instances the applications weren’t approved because someone else had already filed claims for those inmates.
She was indicted with three others, and she pleaded guilty for the scheme, which involved over $300,000 in UI benefits.
PPE fraud
EDVA has already prosecuted cases against people for PPE schemes. One of those cases involved Robert Stewart of Arlington, owner and president of Federal Government Experts LLC. He led FEMA and the Department of Veterans Affairs to falsely believe that he would provide the government with N95 masks, getting over $38 million in federal contracts. He never provided any, but the government didn’t lose any money because the contract called for payment upon delivery and inspection of the goods, authorities.
However, Stewart was successful in getting fraudulent PPP and EIDL loans, and he was discovered to be falsely claiming veterans benefits for Marine Corps service although he never served.
He was sentenced to 21 months in prison.
Stimulus check fraud
Johnathan Drew of Reston stole mail from over 150 people in Fairfax County. He used the mail to get identification details for a range of fraudulent activity, which included taking an authentic stimulus check and using it to create counterfeit checks ranging from $1,200 to $2,400. Plus, he managed to have an authentic stimulus check sent to himself twice.
The hunt for fraud continues
EDVA has also turned its efforts to online activities, such as websites that facilitate scams, announcing the seizure of seven websites used to collect personal information and seeking to exploit the increased interest in vaccines, treatments, and employment opportunities associated with the pandemic.
“Within the last year, we have stood firm in our commitment to protect the programs implemented by Congress to assist community members suffering from the economic effects of this pandemic and, going forward, will continue to aggressively prosecute those who steal taxpayers’ funds,” said Jessica D. Aber, US Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.
Further, under a state and federal partnership, the Virginia Coronavirus Fraud Task Force has been established led by the Eastern and Western Districts of Virginia along with fraud investigators from the FBI and Virginia State Police.
