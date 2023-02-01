After 17 years of service as the Essex County Commissioner of the Revenue, Tommy Blackwell announced he will leave office to retire.
Before being elected to his current post, Blackwell reportedly completed over 30 years of combined active, reserve, and civilian service with the U.S. Navy.
“After serving my country, I decided to come home and, if elected, serve Essex County and the Town of Tappahannock,” he said. And he was successful in getting elected in 2005 and re-elected without opposition in 2007, 2011, 2015, and 2019.
During his tenure as Commissioner of the Revenue, Blackwell notes the changes and enhancements that he and his staff implemented, including land use valuation, personal property file-by-exception, business licensing, and transient occupancy tax, which is slated for this year.
Blackwell said his office worked tirelessly over the years to provide fair and equitable service to all citizens and taxpayers, including periodic updates to the elderly and disabled tax relief programs, the initialization of the state’s real estate and personal vehicle tax exemption for 100% permanently and totally disabled veterans.
In 2019, he was elected President of the Commissioners of the Revenue Association of Virginia, and he currently serves as 4th Vice President on the Virginia Association of Local Elected Constitutional Officers Executive Board.
“I will be forever thankful for the opportunity to work with state and local officials, and especially my colleagues in the Virginia Commissioners of the Revenue Association and the dedicated public servants who have served as deputies in my office – Marsha Moore, Kathy Kirila, Lauma Hill, Maggie Johnson Holmes, Kristen Andrews Foster, Tina Funai Brock, Kelly Ambrose Bischof, and Taylor Grace Mitchell. And heartfelt thanks to my fellow citizens and taxpayers who have supported me in this rewarding endeavor. May God richly bless you all,” said Blackwell.
