Richmond County EMS chief Mitch Paulette is likely to roll out some big numbers at the May Board of Supervisors meeting. He’s aiming to bring the Supervisors quotes for a new medic unit, and he’s already prepared them for costs far above what the County paid in the past.
Paulette told the Board his department has been dealing with a variety of mechanical issues involving the medic units, in particular the reserve trucks.
In one instance, a truck’s rear A/C compressor blew, he told the Board earlier this month. The parts for that recently came in.
One truck ran hot and shut off. Paulette said they had been trying to figure out where the antifreeze went and if the motor is salvageable. Hopefully, the cause will not be catastrophic failure, he told the Board.
Another truck had a catastrophic failure of the emission system. “We’ve replaced it three times. This will be the fourth time we’ve had to replace the entire emission system on the truck,” said Paulette.
Richmond County EMS is due for a replacement medic unit in 2025. But it might be something we need to start talking about a little sooner than later, Paulette told the Board. With orders for a unit at 36+ months to delivery, Paulette suggested it may be wise to start looking for grants and even putting in the letter of commitment to purchase.
The County wouldn’t technically be purchasing the truck until probably late 2025 or early 2026. “But if we wait any longer to put that letter of commitment in, we could be stretching these trucks out to [20]27 - [20]28 and beyond before we can do replacements,” he said.
Prices have jumped “quite a bit” Paulette forewarned before he shared some figures with the Supervisors.
The first truck the department purchased in 2010 was $122,000. The last truck the department purchased was $267,000. That was last year. And the same truck that Richmond County got last year is currently selling for $408,000. “That’s the least expensive quote I’ve gotten back,” said Paulette.
He explained the materials to construct the trucks have increased sharply. For example, the plywood used to build the cabins has seen an 800% increase cost, he said.
But one of the benefits in moving forward now is that it will provide the Board with a better idea of what the true costs will be for a new unit.
Paulette explained that the figures he had at this month’s meeting were only rough numbers and could fluctuate based on the actual order. So, Paulette said he would like to at least have a letter of intent or the ability to move forward with securing actual quotes.
The Board agreed and Paulette said he’ll aim to come back with that information next month.
An early morning fire on April 19, 2022 ravaged an entire block of Irvington Rd. and claimed the life of Stacey Lee Kellum. A year later, his family gathered around the Memorial Garden at the Kilmarnock Museum as Stacey Kellum Jr. placed his father’s plaque in the ground, making him an unforgotten, enduring part of the Town.
The Northumberland County Board of Supervisors voted this month to repeal a county code section that prohibited citizens from carrying loaded shotguns or rifles in vehicles while driving on public roadways. The board voted 4-1 to repeal §72-4, which can be found in Chapter 72 of the County Code.
“Dear Lord… we especially thank you for the continued healing that allows our colleague to join us here this evening,” King George Supervisor Ann Cupka said in a prayer, opening the Board of Supervisors meeting last Tuesday.
You don’t have to be a Taylor Swift fan to feel like you’re being personally attacked by hidden fees and surcharges. These so-called junk fees can be unrelenting, but the tide may be changing. In this Money News episode of the Smart Money podcast, NerdWallet's Sean Pyles and Anna Helhoski discuss the latest on junk...
(The Center Square) - Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson aimed at President Joe Biden's policy in his Wednesday announcement as a 2024 presidential candidate and did not mention his Republican opponents directly.
(The Center Square) – Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares held a press conference in Lynchburg to provide an update on Operation Ceasefire, which was initiated late last year in an effort to reduce gun violence and violent crime through a “multifaced approach.”
WASHINGTON — Three of the four top agricultural leaders in Congress are emphasizing writing a farm bill that meets the needs of all rural Americans, but they diverge sharply over food assistance work requirements pushed by U.S. House Republicans as well as uses of Inflation Reduction Act conservation funds. Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow of Michigan, […]
WEDNESDAY, April 26, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- An extended-release version of a Parkinson’s disease drug could provide more stable relief for patients with the movement disorder, new clinical trial data show.
Prices for travel remain stubbornly high. The cost of airfare in February was 27% higher than the same month a year earlier, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data. And rental car prices — having shot up during the pandemic — remain high today, as they're 37% pricier in February than they were in...
(The Center Square) – The government watchdog group Protect the Public’s Trust filed a complaint with the Department of Health and Human Services over what it says are scientific integrity violations involving the impact of vaping.
Given things that have happened recently, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office wants to go to a use of force curriculum that provides officers with options other than deadly force. Therefore, LCSO requested approximately $45,000 for 10 new Tasers.
WEDNESDAY, April 26, 2023 (HealthDay News) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday approved a new drug for people who have a rare, inherited type of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's disease.
Back in the midst of the pandemic, the Westmoreland County School Board made a point of having regular updates from Dr. Richard Williams, the director of the Three Rivers Health District, on what was happening with the virus. As the level of concerns started to wane, Dr. Williams appeared less and less, but he made an appearance at last week’s School Board meeting and once again spoke at length about the situation surrounding the virus.
WEDNESDAY, April 26, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Over the last decade, an aging American population has increasingly turned away from nursing homes in favor of trained caregivers who can provide critical help in the home with basic daily tasks.
We are not a primary kill shelter King George Sheriff Christopher Giles stressed last week. There are times when euthanasia is performed and when that’s done, “it’s an absolute last resort,” he explained at the Board of Supervisors meeting.
Those at the Town Hall in Colonial Beach have been having to deal with the building’s relic of an HVAC system. At last week’s Town Council meeting, a decision was finally made with regards to the system.
Amateur radio is a bit of a nationwide hobby, particularly in rural areas like Westmoreland County. HAM radio field days still happen across the country as dozens of amateur radio clubs keep the practice alive. Last Friday, as a result of this hobby, students in Montross Middle School got to have a chat that went into orbit.
“Unfortunately, we all live it. Costs have gone up for everything and the same goes for municipal government as well,” said Warsaw Town Manager Joseph Quesenberry during this month’s FY 24 budget presentation.
Richmond County EMS chief Mitch Paulette is likely to roll out some big numbers at the May Board of Supervisors meeting. He’s aiming to bring the Supervisors quotes for a new medic unit, and he’s already prepared them for costs far above what the County paid in the past.
Today's Homeowner created a list based on general home remodeling stats, industry market trends by store and generation, and the most popular remodeling projects to create a picture of the biggest takeaways of 2021 and 2022.
Among the hotels, airlines, cruise ships and group trip operators that offer sustainable features — like solar panels, carbon offsets or electric vehicle charging stations — few marketing teams shy away from making them known.At the 44-room Le Barthélemy Hotel & Spa in the French West Indies, you can dine at the boutique hotel’s zero-waste...
Most Americans are woefully underprepared for retirement. Based on analysis of Federal Reserve data by the accounting firm PwC, the typical American between the ages of 55 and 64 has just $120,000 in a retirement savings account. Though the vast majority of retirees supplement their savings with Social Security income, the average monthly Social Security […]
WEDNESDAY, April 26, 2023 (American Heart Association News) -- After a week of remote work in Farmington Hills, Michigan, Denise Castille was packing up her desk and preparing to leave for the airport to catch a flight back to her home in McKinney, Texas.
Memorial Day may mark the unofficial beginning of summer in the U.S., but it’s the days ahead of it that kick off big airport crowds. The holiday symbolizes the beginning of the summer vacation season for many Americans. But it’s hardly a vacation for airport employees, who typically get pummeled with the largest crowds of the...
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.