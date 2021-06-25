Next week, emergency repairs will begin to restore a portion of Route 202 (Hampton Hall Road) in Northumberland County that was washed out following heavy rain and flooding on June 11.
Hampton Hall Road is currently closed to through traffic east of Route 619 (Deer Run Road).
The road is anticipated to reopen to through traffic in mid-July 2021.
Motorists should continue to follow the posted detour route for this closure:
Route 617 (Lively Hope Road)
Route 600 (Gibeon Road)
Route 360 (Richmond Road)
