The embattled King George attorney Melissa Lynch Freeman is faced with another law license suspension. This time, her suspension is for nine months and comes as a result of misconduct and violations governing the bar’s professional rules.
Freeman and the Mullins case
Last year, on April 8, Gennifer Mullins hired Freeman to handle her divorce case, and she paid the attorney an advance of $2,500. Freeman did not have a trust account to deposit those funds into at the time, and as of last month, she still didn’t have a trust account, documents from the Virginia State Bar (VSB) revealed.
Nonetheless, Freeman accepted the money and took the role of representing Mullins. However, on May 25, 2021, a day before Mullins was scheduled for a hearing, Freeman told her client that she tested positive for Covid. “I don’t think I have a choice but to file a motion to continue,” Freeman told Mullins via text message.
However, according to the VSB record, Freeman never filed the motion and the hearing was held on May 26 without the attorney present. The next day, Mullins contacted Freeman and requested a copy of the continuance information. Freeman said she would email it to her client shortly.
“At some point I found out she didn’t submit the continuance until after the date of the hearing,” Mullins is quoted as saying.
The trial for Mullins case was set for May 28. One day before, Freeman, who also hadn’t filed all of the documents required by the court’s pre-trial scheduling, filed a motion to continue the trial. And in mid-June, Mullins new trial date was set for August 25.
Meanwhile, Mullins had another hearing scheduled for July 26. Again, Freeman didn’t appear in court, and Mullins was ordered to pay $3,150 in attorney’s fees by the August 25 trial.
Throughout July and August Mullins tried to contact Freeman but couldn’t get in contact with her.
In mid-August, Mullins spent $1,800 to retain attorney Matthew Kurylo to represent her in the settlement. Kurylo wrote a letter explaining he was hired solely to attempt to negotiate the settlement, but Freeman was still Mullins council for the litigation matters. On August 25, Kurylo noted that his appearance on Mullins behalf was “for the limited purpose of entering the Final Divorce Decree” because Mullins still hadn’t heard from Freeman.
Personal troubles and suspension
Last summer, while Mullins was in need of representation for her divorce proceedings, Freeman was dealing with her own legal issues.
In July, she accepted a plea agreement that gave her first-offense status in an assault and battery case involving her daughter.
A deputy testified that Freeman’s boyfriend provided a video showing Freeman punching her daughter in the face and kicking the child while she was on the ground, The Free Lance-Star reported. Freeman reportedly denied using a closed hand to hit her daughter or kicking her.
As part of her plea agreement, Freeman was placed on community-based probation, ordered to take an anger management class and directed to abstain from drugs and alcohol, The Free Lance-Star added.
With first offender status, the charges could have been dropped if Freeman stayed out of trouble for two years.
However, in the months after the plea agreement was entered, Freeman racked up a list of other charges, including DWI and probation violation offenses in mid-November.
By the end of November, the VSB announced Freeman’s law license was suspended indefinitely due to impairment. Impairment is defined as “any physical or mental condition that materially impairs the fitness of an attorney to practice law.”
Freeman acknowledged that she was suffering from impairment, and it was ordered that her license “remain suspended until it is established that she no longer suffers from an impairment.”
When an attorney is suspended for something like impairment, once that situation is remedied the attorney can petition VSB to have their license reinstated, and the bar will put the individual through a procedure to ensure the person has recovered from whatever malady was at issue, explained attorney Kevin Lee Perry, a partner at Kane Perry.
But Freeman won’t be able to make that appeal to the bar until her latest suspension runs its course.
Reasoning for the second suspension
After Freeman’s suspension for impairment, King George Circuit Court appointed Nicholas Williams as the receiver of her law practice. According to the VSB report, Freeman told Williams she had a trust account, and she told a client she was “taking a break” instead of disclosing that her law license was suspended. Those actions constitute misconduct, the VSB documents said.
Freeman also lied to a VSB investigator claiming she deposited funds into trust when she hadn’t, which is a violation of the rule regulating bar admission and disciplinary matters.
By missing court hearings, failing to file exhibits and witness lists, failing to prepare her client’s case, and by abandoning her client before the divorce trial, Freeman violated a rule on diligence.
By not communicating with Mullins, she violated a communication rule. Failing to deposit the funds from Mullins into trust, failing to provide accountings to her client, and treating the $2,500 advance as money already earned as well as not returning any of the funds were violations of the safekeeping property rule.
Freeman’s failure to withdraw as council when her physical or mental condition was materially impaired, abandoning a client while a trial loomed, and not advising the client that she wouldn’t represent her and not returning unearned money, all violated the rule on declining and terminating representation.
In addition to the nine-month suspension, which went into effect on April 21, Freeman was ordered to pay Mullins $2,500 by October and submit proof to VSB. By December, Freeman has to complete six hours of continuing legal education, including at least two hours in trust accounting.
She had 14 days from her suspension to provide notice by certified mail to all of her current clients, opposing attorneys and presiding judges that her law license has been suspended in Virgina. And she was required to make arrangements for the handling of matters under her care.
If any terms or conditions aren’t met by the deadlines imposed, Freeman agrees that the disciplinary board shall impose an additional two year suspension, the VSB documents state.
Room to return
Perry represented Freeman in last month’s VSB proceedings, and he describes her as a good person and a good attorney.
“When I first met her and litigated against her, she was very competent and a good colleague. I had no concerns at all and I have no issues with her at all as an attorney,” he said.
Although Perry didn’t comment specifically on Freeman’s issues, he said he thinks people should have patience, withhold judgment, and allow individuals like Freeman to navigate difficulties when they get into times of struggle without people judging them too harshly for who they are or for what they may or may not have done.
“I think the Virginia State Bar welcomes attorneys who have run into difficulties in life to remedy those difficulties because the investment in ensuring we have quality attorneys is a significant one,” he said.
“The standard with which we need to work under needs to be high. I think that is important, and I am glad that there is a system in place to ensure that. I hope that no one misunderstands anything I say to mean that we don’t need to be held to a high standard as attorneys. But, I do hope there is a place for people to be able to recover and return, no matter what the type of job or career they have.”
