Route 3 may be the main traffic artery for Westmoreland County, but the Cople Highway can certainly be thought of as its little brother, running from an intersection with Route 3 all the way into Northumberland County, passing through areas, such as Hague, and zipping past Kinsale. Unfortunately, there have been a number of accidents in several of the intersections along the Cople Highway.
At the Westmoreland Board of Supervisors Meeting this month, Beth McDowell, the planning director of the Land Use Office, brought a number of projects before the board that involved using VDOT’s Smart Scale system in order to get funding.
The Smart Scale system has localities apply for funding for road improvement projects. The applications are sent in every two years and are prioritized according to various criteria. These projects can run the gamut from turning and passing lanes, such as the Route 3 passing lanes near Flat Iron Road , to bike trails, new traffic lights, and so on.
Westmoreland considered projects at two points on Cople Highway, including the intersection of Cople and Kinsale Road and the road shoulders between that intersection and the county’s border with Northumberland.
In the case of the intersection between Cople Highway and Kinsale Road, the proposal is for the creation of a right-turn lane for people moving off of Cople Highway onto Kinsale Road. Currently, there are no turn lanes at that intersection.
VDOT is asking for a driveway entrance used by the gas station on the northern corner of this intersection to be closed off as part of its attempts at access management (i.e., reducing traffic confusion by reducing potential access points).
