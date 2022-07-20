Last Friday, downtown Tappahannock was ravaged by a fire that engulfed the 200 block of Prince Street leaving pure devastation.
The fire was believed to have started at about 11 a.m. at the Martin Sale Furniture building, according to WRAR reporter Rich Morgan who was broadcasting live from the scene. In less than two hours, he reported that that building was completely destroyed and was down on the ground. Meanwhile, the flames swept through numerous other buildings in the historic area leaving a block filled with mounds of ash and rubble.
At one point, the heat was so intense that Morgan said he could no longer stand to be near the area and had to move away. Streets in downtown Tappahannock were blocked off, and the Downing Bridge was shut down, halting the flow of traffic between the town and Richmond County.
Essex Sheriff Arnie Holmes asked the public to stay away from downtown, and the Town of Tappahannock posted a message warning residents that they may experience loss of water.
In a Facebook post, Kim Thompson Williams described the scene noting that a 911 dispatcher usually never sees the incident. Dispatchers take calls and create an image in their mind based on the questions that they ask and the information given by the caller. “Yesterday was different,” she wrote.
“We didn’t have to create an image in our mind. We were right there. This was occurring just down the street from the [Essex] Sheriff’s Office. We looked out of our window and saw the flames and smoke. We saw citizens lining the street with looks of disbelief. Business owners whose buildings were endangered hurriedly carried armfuls of items to safe locations. [There was] the sound of sirens and fire apparatus from numerous jurisdictions lining up just outside of our door all afternoon. Law enforcement [were] racing up and down the street. EMS and fire personnel [were] running back and forth,” Williams recounted.
Hundreds of years of history was wiped out within a day. But given the magnitude of the incident, the response effort continued for days.
The tragedy in Tappahannock is served as another reminder of how close-knit this region is during times of need. First responders from across the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula, as well as other areas of the state responded.
The Tappahannock Main Street Association (TMSA) jumped in to feed and hydrate the first responders working the scene. They were able to thanks to donations from businesses, including Roma Ristorante Italiano, Bella Pizza & Italian Restaurant, Lowe’s, Food Lion, and Walmart.
The Tappahannock Essex Volunteer Fire Department (TEVFD) posted a humble thank you message to “our entire community for their support.”
“Lives were disrupted, but the Tappahannock community is strong and we will be resilient. As our trucks display ‘In God We Trust’, we now put our heartfelt prayers to him to protect our town and allow us to rebuild in time,” TEVFD stated.
TMSA is now working to assist residents who lost their homes in the fire. The association has established a relief fund for victims of the fire at gofundme.com/Tappahannock. Although time and insurance may ease some of today’s pain, many immediate needs and rebuilding efforts will require our assistance, said a statement from Beth Sharpe, press contact for TMSA.
“We ask the widespread network of people who love our river town to help lighten the load of this disaster on our community by giving any amount to help the victims,” said Sharpe. “All proceeds will go directly to the affected employees and businesses.”
The Town of Warsaw is pitching in with its own fundraising effort. All proceeds from its 4th Fridays concert this month at the town park will be donated to the Tappahannock Main Street program to support their efforts. Warsaw also announced that Oyster Shoals Music Hall is working on a fundraiser to support those impacted.
