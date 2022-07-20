Last Friday, downtown Tappahannock was ravaged by a fire that engulfed the 200 block of Prince Street leaving pure devastation.

The fire was believed to have started at about 11 a.m. at the Martin Sale Furniture building, according to WRAR reporter Rich Morgan who was broadcasting live from the scene. In less than two hours, he reported that that building was completely destroyed and was down on the ground. Meanwhile, the flames swept through numerous other buildings in the historic area leaving a block filled with mounds of ash and rubble.