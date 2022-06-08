After a long, dysfunctional process, the Northumberland Board of Supervisors finally approved the budget amendment that will free the funding that the school board was pursuing to move forward with its STEM / JROTC / Athletic building project.
But that approval came only after county residents and supervisors criticized how the ordeal has been handled.
Northumberland County Public Schools (NCPS) is planning to build a facility that school board members, teachers, parents and students say is desperately needed due to lack of space. Up until the budget work session last week, only a portion of the money for the project had been appropriated to the school board, and the request for the remainder was rolled over from meeting to meeting as the supervisors and some members of the public expressed concerns about the lack of information about the project and NCPS’ overall handling of its finances.
Citizens: boards need to do better
“What this has been is an experience in great frustration. The dysfunction I’ve seen between the two boards—and regrettably I don’t think the school board is here to hear this—there’s nothing less than dysfunction and I find that unacceptable,” said Maurice Johnson of Reedville during public comment.
“What I don’t want to see is someone present a bill and say here pay for this, no explanation, just do it. Out here in the public, [we’re like] ‘what was that? I don’t know.’ And that’s a problem. That’s a big problem. This process, if there is one, has been weak. I spent 30 years working for the federal government and this would never fly. Now, no one has a problem putting money where money needs to exist but it needs to be documented and explained every time. Otherwise, it’s going to be very difficult out in public-land to continue to support a non-process…” Johnson added.
“As was echoed earlier, there’s concern about the dysfunction of how we are doing this budgeting process. Yesterday, the teachers of Northumberland County Public Schools spent their last day at school and walked out the elementary, middle and high schools with no contracts going into the upcoming academic year,” said Lynwood Blizzard II of Heathsville.
Another contentious topic is that the board hasn’t approved the FY23 budget, which includes the school board budget. According to members of the school system, that approval is needed to offer teachers contracts for next year.
“As echoed earlier by the gentleman we have to find a way for the two boards to find synergy. I know there was concern, distrust raised in the past budget cycle year on the school board’s allocation of funding. We have to find a way in order to get this funding set up better. The budget was submitted back in March and nothing has come to fruition at this point…” Blizzard added.
“We should have a budget passed sooner than later. All of the other counties have already passed their budget,” said Carl Perez of Heathsville. “This is like the third year. We have the exact some problem every year. And it gets old and tiring. And its one of those things where it says will we ever come to a conclusion where we can get this right?”
Supervisors diss the process
Supervisor James Long made the motion to approve the budget amendment for the NCPS building project, which is something he has wanted to do for the past several meetings. Before the vote, the supervisors had words about the process and statements from the public.
“This situation as the other gentlemen had mentioned was dysfunctional,” and that “is a mild word, said Supervisor Thomas Tomlin.”
Addressing the public comments about teachers not having contracts, Tomlin suggested that it is NCPS that’s not following the normal course of action. “I can tell you what other school systems do. The school board will give contracts subject to appropriation.” The county attorney, Eric Gregory, said that’s how it’s done, Tomlin added.
He pointed out that NCPS entered a contract subject to appropriation with Connemara for the STEM / JROTC / Athletic building project. If you could do it for a building, you could do it for a person’s contract,” he declared.
Funding for the building project is supposed to be covered by money from the federal government and a variety of grants. At meeting after meeting, people stated there’s no reason for the Northumberland Board of Supervisors to be withholding the funding because it won’t cost the people of the county anything.
Tomlin as well as Supervisors Richard Haynie and James Brann snapped back at that idea.
“That is wrong. This is federal tax dollars, which is coming out of our pockets, our children’s, our grandchildren’s and as far as we need to pay the debt.” Although it’s not coming out of county real estate taxes, it is tax dollars and it’s coming out of each one of your pockets,” Tomlin insisted.
“There is no free money. It all comes with a price,” said Haynie, who noted that he is not happy with how things have gone. He pointed to the lack of information and the difficulty the board had to get answers.
Haynie called the process “a terrible thing to work with.” He said he would support the budget amendment, “but not the process that it was done.”
“I definitely don’t like the process,” said Supervisor Ronald Jett. Although he is not against the building and giving students what they need, he pointed out that the school system has a list of over $1 million worth of other capital projects, some that they they’ve deemed as urgent and high-level needs. Local taxpayers will have to foot the bill for those, he said. “And that is what’s a little discouraging—getting the priorities straight.”
The supervisors voted 4-to-1 with Brann being the lone nay voter.
He said he probably has more constituents that are not in favor of funding the building, including business owners and families. Those people believe the funds should have been placed elsewhere to help absorb some of the costs of taxpayers and some of the other projects in the schools. “Reality is going to hit here in another year or so, and this money is going to be gone,” he warned once again.
