any school budget. Each year, deputy superintendent Kathy Rice comes before the Westmoreland County School Board with several federal funding program applications that need to be approved so that they can be sent to the Department of Education.
This year, the programs were Titles 1A, 1C, 2A, 3A, 4A, and 5B. She went into detail on what each one entailed.
Title 1A
The first of these, 1A, is focused on improvement of basic programs, which the division runs school-wide programs at Cople and Washington District Elementary Schools.
“We are advised to use our current allocation for the 21-22 school year as the anticipated allocation for next year,” Rice stated. “So the budget in the Title 1A application is $624,391.”
The funds will be used to pay for:
• The salaries and more for six reading specialists/resource teachers, split evenly between Cople and Washington District.
• A math specialist currently employed at Cople.
• A new paraprofessional at Cople (The one at Washington District will be funded using state and local fund.)
• A small stipend to the math and reading specialists.
• LETRS professional development,
• Parental and family engagement-oriented events.
• Instructional materials and supplies.
Title 1C
The next grant application, through Title 1C, clocks in to the tune of $82,719 and is meant to be used for the education of migratory children.
“We’re required to have one full-time and part-time instructor. So, we fund two teachers with our state and local funds and use the Title 1C funds for the migrant portion of the salary of one additional English-Learner Migrant Education Program Teacher,” Rice continued. “The MEP Coordinator stipend comes from our Title 1C grant too, and we pay for our Mathematica Summer Program for all of the migratory students in grades pre-K through eighth.”
According to Rice, this also covers teacher, driver, and nurse salaries, as well as the Mathematica Family Night. The division is also looking to use Title 1C funds for things like instructional site licenses, professional development for MEP teachers, and more.
Title 2A
The next grant award, 2A, comes to $101,958, and is meant to assist with supporting effective instruction. It’s also known as the Professional Development Grant.
In the case of Westmoreland County, this includes things like stipends for lead teachers, stipends for taking part in professional development outside contracted hours, tuition assistance for the teachers and paraprofessionals, and a private school set-aside, among other things.
Title 3A
The next grant, Title 3A, takes aim at language instruction for English learners and immigrant students and rolls up a smaller tally of $8,354. The funds from the grant will be used towards instructional material and supplies, professional development for instructing English earners, and so on, much like 1C.
Title 4A
Title 4A, in turn, is to be used for student support and academic enrichment, and looks to use the $45,365 allocation to put more funding towards the Olweus Bullying Prevention Program, stipends for 16 members of the Project-Based Learning Leadership Team, and plenty more.
Title 5B
The last of these, Title 5B, Part 2, is all about procuring stipends for those that take part in training for project-based learning outside of contract hours, and is set to clock in at $36,527.
“You all know that when we hire someone new, they go through PBL 101,” Rice explained. “That’s a four-day training outside of contract hours, so we certainly feel a need to provide some compensation.”
Funds were also allocated towards Title 5B-2 for granting $1,500 signing bonuses to hard-to-staff positions, which Ms. Rice indicated was almost every position in the division at that point.
While the applications were sent in for what was received back in June, Rice has indicated that the school board will not know how much has been awarded until September or October rolls in. When that happens, the applications sent in will be amended to reflect the proper award amount. With unanimous approval from the board, the applications were sent on their merry way.
