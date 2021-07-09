The Colonial Beach Chamber of Commerce Awards Celebration and Dinner was held on June 23, 2021 at The Lighthouse Restaurant. The event promotes the commitment, dedication and hard work of town businesses. In addition, emphasis is placed on the importance of law enforcement, business and community relationships. As part of the awards presentation, law enforcement personnel were recognized. Master Deputy Antwan X. Smith received the Colonial Beach Chamber of Commerce Deputy of the Year Award.
Master Deputy Smith is a fourteen year veteran with the sheriff’s office. He serves as our Bike Team Coordinator, is a Field Training Officer and is instrumental in implementing our Community Policing Initiatives. Along with his duties and responsibilities as a deputy sheriff, Master Deputy Smith is committed and dedicated to his community. He is a member of Little Zion Baptist Church and has served twenty six years on the Colonial Beach Volunteer Fire Department earning the distinction as a Life Member.
Words alone can’t adequately express my deepest appreciation for all that Master Deputy Smith has accomplished and will accomplish with the sheriff’s office. He exemplifies our core values and carries out our mission with the utmost highest standards. Congratulations and well deserved!
