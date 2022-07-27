sportscasters

Delegate Margaret Ransone is all smiles after presenting sportscasters Carroll Ashburn and Demetrius Means with a copy of House Joint Resolution 290.

Photo by Michelle Smith

Delegate Margaret Ransone arrived in Kilmarnock Monday evening to personally present copies of House Joint Resolution 290 to the sportscasters that it honors—Carroll Ashburn and Demetrius Means.

These men spent over 25 years together as a broadcast duo bringing high school basketball to the airwaves from across the state of Virginia.