Delegate Margaret Ransone arrived in Kilmarnock Monday evening to personally present copies of House Joint Resolution 290 to the sportscasters that it honors—Carroll Ashburn and Demetrius Means.
These men spent over 25 years together as a broadcast duo bringing high school basketball to the airwaves from across the state of Virginia.
Ransone sponsored HJR 290 in the 2022 General Assembly, and she explained that the resolution does more than recognize the pair; it enshrines their legacy in Virginia history.
“For them to stay together and build such an incredible relationship on air and to give back to the children—when the children can hear their names on air and the families are able to hear those names as they’re being broadcast, as they travel across the Southwest of Virginia and traveling across the bridge to the Eastern Shore, it’s such a sense of value,” Ransone told Ashburn and Means.
Ransone explained that there have been occasions when she couldn’t make a high school game that was in another part of the state and she’s listened on the radio. And when she hears the names of certain student athletes and later are able to tell them that she heard about what they did on the radio, the children’s eyes light up.
Ransone emphasized the value that Ashburn and Means brought to children, schools and the community.
“I can tell you they probably made a lot of difference in that child’s life as they furthered their career whether it was in school and the way they felt about themselves or their academic career, she said. “Do you know how many hundreds of children’s’ lives you’ve actually changed just by what you did with your relationship and that family unit?”
Means recounted how a parent once contacted him for a game tape. The family sent it to a prospective college, and after they heard the broadcast, representatives came down to watch the child and he ended up getting into that school. “So you never know who is listening,” he said.
Means gives credit to the lord. His dream of broadcasting began when he was 12 years old. He started broadcasting school in the 1980s but ran out of money and then lost his mother. So, his broadcasting goals got put on the back burner.
“I said, well, if it’s not going to happen in New York, it’s not going to happen. But there is a word in the Bible that says the lord can bless you in the country as well as in the city,” he told the crowd Monday evening.
It all started while he was observing and discussing a game at Lancaster High School where his wife worked at the time. Tom Davis, then the owner of WKWI 101.7, heard him, asked him if he was interested in a sportscasting job, and the unlikely match of Ashburn and Means was made.
Although Ashburn declared at the very beginning that it wasn’t going to work, it turned out “We were a dream team…We never had a fight in 25 years, and we talked about things all the time,” said Means.
“It was an amazing journey going from coast to coast in the state of Virginia. I never thought I’d ever see it,” said Ashburn. The pair went from the Eastern Shore to Kentucky. Ashburn explained that they crossed state lines for lunch one time because they were that close to Kentucky and there was nothing available in Virginia.
Ashburn said over the course of their broadcasting partnership, he met lots and lots of people and made lots and lots of friends. And he credited Means for holding it all together. “If it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t be standing here today,” Ashburn told the guests Monday.
He also noted that “it took so much to put it together.” He and Means thanked a range people including those who sold the ads, those who did the scheduling, the teams, and their coaches. The pair worked under eight general managers whom they thanked along with the sponsors who made it possible for the two be on the air. They also thanked the community for listening for over 25 years.
Together, Demetrius Means, who served as the sports analyst and Carroll Ashburn who served as the play-by-play specialist are recognized by HJR 290 as “one of the most successful teams of radio sportscasters in the Commonwealth.”
