The DAW Theatre in Tappahannock served its community from 1939 until its closing in 1997, but a local foundation is raising funds to possibly reopen the theatre by 2025.
“We’re planning on it not only being a theatre, but it will have a multi-use entertainment center that will include movies, performing arts, comedy, plays, musicals, dance and variety, and broadcast performances,” said Dana Bartholomew, president of the DAW Foundation Board of Directors.
Bartholomew and her husband moved to Tappahannock to be closer to family after she retired from a 26-year-long career with Hilton Hotels. She joined the board two years ago and has served as its president for a year. She has served on multiple nonprofit boards, including the Fox Tucson Theatre board.
A renovation of the gutted art deco theatre will cost between $3.5 and $4 million, according to Bartholomew. But the nonprofit foundation recently spent $35,000 in cosmetic renovations to the building’s facade, and only $10,000 remain in the foundation’s account. The more costly interior renovations, including the installation of 250 new seats, have not yet begun.
Bartholomew plans to raise money through grants, private donations, and the sale of historic tax credits.
The foundation argues that the theatre, built in 1938, is historically significant because prominent Virginia architect Edward F. Sinnott designed it. Sinnott also designed various other theatres across the state, including Henrico Theatre, which is listed on the National Register for Historic Places.
In March, the Virginia Dept. of Historic Resources’ Evaluation Committee recommended the DAW Theatre for state and national registers. But the state needs to approve the DAW’s historic designation before the foundation can apply for state and federal historic tax credits.
The State Review Board will meet on June 15 at the Mariners’ Museum in Newport News to decide if the property is eligible to move forward for listing.
“If the State Review Board approves, then the theatre will be recommended eligible to go forward for the state and federal registers,” said Marc Wagner, senior architectural historian for the Virginia Dept. of Historic Resources. “Once you’re found eligible at this first level, you are eligible to apply for state tax credits.”
If the State Review Board approves the foundation’s request on June 15, the foundation can submit an official application for listing on the Virginia Landmarks Register and the National Register of Historic Places.
“The hope is mid-2025 completion of the theatre,” Bartholomew said.
The DAW foundation has already signed a contract with the Roanoke-based consulting firm Brian Wishneff & Associates. The firm will pursue tax credits and provide base of investors.
“We’ll also have to hire an engineering company to actually do the process of all the schematic designs and all of that work,” Bartholomew added. She also said that the foundation is currently interviewing engineering firms that will eventually create buildable plans, which will be necessary to sell tax credits.
Bartholomew expects that it will cost between $100,000 and $150,000 to obtain the $2 million in tax credits.
On May 8, the Tappahannock Town Council approved the upcoming year’s budget and allotted $40,000 to the DAW Foundation. The town council will officially adopt the budget in June.
The foundation has also requested $100,000 from Essex County, and Bartholomew said that she expects the Board of Supervisors to make their funding decision by early July.
Both the county and the town have shown consistent support for the project.
“We actually received a $25,000 grant from the Virginia Main Street organization a year ago and we got matched funds of $12,500 from the county and $12,500 from the town,” Bartholomew said.
The foundation used the $50,000 to hire Frazier Associates to conduct a feasibility study to prepare for the renovation.
The foundation also solicits donations of any amount from the public through its website. The most generous patrons will be awarded with plaques or stars that will be displayed throughout the theatre for donations ranging from $5,000 to $100,000.
Randy Shuford, vice president of the board of directors, said the theatre will require one-to-two full-time employees once it opens. He hopes that the theatre will one day be used to host classic film festivals.
“The old projectors are still intact in the projection room. In fact, they’re so big you can’t get them out of the room, so they built the room around them,” Shuford said. “We thought it would be fun to use the old projectors if we can get everything working.”
Tappahannock Mayor Roy Gladding is one of many longtime residents who supports the renovation. The first movie he saw at the theatre was “Mary Poppins,” which was released in the summer of 1964.
Gladding believes that the theatre’s restoration will revitalize the once-thriving Prince Street, which was ravaged by fire last July.
“As a kid, Prince Street was where all the businesses were and the theatre was a big part of that. And all the kids in the neighborhood would walk to the DAW, hang out at the drug store across the street,” Gladding said. “It was a big gathering place and a big entertainment for young people.”
