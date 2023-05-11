DAW theatre
Photo: DAW Foundation

The DAW Theatre in Tappahannock served its community from 1939 until its closing in 1997, but a local foundation is raising funds to possibly reopen the theatre by 2025.

“We’re planning on it not only being a theatre, but it will have a multi-use entertainment center that will include movies, performing arts, comedy, plays, musicals, dance and variety, and broadcast performances,” said Dana Bartholomew, president of the DAW Foundation Board of Directors.

