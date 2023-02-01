Many households need to brace for higher out-of-pocket grocery bills because the emergency allotments of SNAP will end this month.
The last issuance of these extra benefits will be loaded onto recipients’ EBT cards on Thursday, February 16.
Then, starting in March, there will only be the regular benefits distributed as usual on the 1st, 4th, or 7th.
Congress initially authorized the emergency benefits to begin in March 2020 to help low-income households dealing with the impact of the pandemic. In many states, the emergency benefits have already ended. Virginia is one that was requesting an extension of the emergency allotment on a month-to-month basis.
But on December 29, President Biden signed the Consolidated Appropriations Act into law, and that terminates emergency benefits altogether after February.
And emergency benefits aren’t the only cut to SNAP benefits some recipients will see.
Households that receive SNAP and Social Security benefits will see a decrease in their SNAP benefits because of the significant cost of living increase to Social Security benefits that took effect on Jan. 1, USDA stated.
The department claims those households that see these additional cuts will still experience “a net gain” because the cut is not dollar for dollar and Social Security benefits increased more than SNAP benefits will be cut.
In states where emergency SNAP was already cut, these adjustments have already been made. In a state like Virginia, any reductions were to be delayed until the emergency benefits ceased.
However, the USDA also noted that there are some people who may be cut off of SNAP altogether because of the Social Security increase. But anyone who was set to lose SNAP benefits completely, even in a state like Virginia where emergency SNAP was still underway, should have lost them in January when they started receiving the Social Security increase.
