With the end of this year comes the deadline for redistricting, the process of determining a locality’s voting districts for the decade ahead. And Northumberland is hoping to complete the process within a month.
The work involved in drawing new voting districts can be done by county staff or by others. It wasn’t until a special called meeting on November 23 that a final decision was made that county staff and members of the community appointed by the board of supervisors would work jointly on the process.
Participation and time—a challenge
When the discussion was raised at that meeting about possibly just allowing administrative staff to handle the redestricting for the sake of time, Supervisor James Long made it clear he disagreed with proceeding without any appointed community members.
Supervisor Thomas Tomlin agreed that it is best to have as much public participation as possible. “Transparency is 100% the best way to go,” he said.
But the question is whether there is enough time for staff to work with the community members given the procedures involved, which include an advertising notice of the proposed new map once it’s complete and holding a public hearing to get community feedback.
Redistricting isn’t simply a matter of drawing lines that seem suitable. There are guidelines and considerations that if overlooked could invite government scrutiny, if not legal action. Redistricting is done to help ensure that all districts are nearly the same size. For Northumberland, that means creating voting districts with about 2,378 people each. Three districts: 2, 4 and 5, are oversized so “there are going to be some major surgical cuts,” Tomlin said.
Meanwhile, there are other guidelines that have to be considered, such as keeping the districts compact and contiguous. For many localities, the process has been arduous, time-consuming, and subject to substantial debate.
The proposed timeline
As of last week, all of the board members had selected an individual from their district to be part of a public redistricting committee. The county administration was hoping to schedule a meeting of this five-member committee early this week, and aiming to have a draft map by Thursday’s board of supervisor’s meeting.
If the map is ready and the supervisors give the proposal a positive nod, county administrator Lutrell Tadlock is planning to advertise the public hearing over the next two weeks, as required, and hold that public input session on December 29. The board could then adopt the map that evening, and have the process wrapped up in the knick of time.
But those dates could change, said Tadlock. And if the public hearing is held on December 29, that only leaves two days before the end of the month, and one of them is a holiday. Sticking to the proposed timeline would leave virtually no opportunity to address any significant objection from the public while still meeting the deadline.
“If major issues arise, then we would continue discussions into January to work out the plan further,” said Tadlock.
If the deadline isn’t met
At the special called meeting, Eric Gregory, Northumberland’s attorney, told the board there are no real consequences for failing to meet the deadline other than a citizen could file action in court to compel the county to complete the process.
“The county could respond and say the process is underway and is expected to be complete by a given date. So you would have an effective response to the lawsuit, but you don’t want to put yourself in that kind of situation,” Gregory said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.