Coggin Furniture

The Richmond County Board of Supervisors has voted to move its commissioner of revenue and treasurer’s offices to the former Coggin Furniture building in Warsaw. The offices are currently located in the basement level of the Richmond County Administration Office, which is also in Warsaw.

The Industrial Development Authority of Richmond County purchased the Coggin Building from C&G Partners in November 2021 for $577,500.

Roof leak at Richmond County Administration

One of multiple roof leaks in the current Richmond County Administration Building.