The quiet evening turned quite loud in Montross at the Westmoreland County Board of Supervisors meeting last Friday. What was originally supposed to be a closed meeting suddenly turned public and the George D. English Building was packed to the gills with over two busloads of people from Colonial Beach, as well as members of the town’s Volunteer Rescue Squad.
The meeting was originally supposed to be only between the EMS chiefs and Supervisors Tim Trivet and Woody Hynson. However, it was soon realized that a part of the territory that the Colonial Beach Volunteer Rescue Squad responded to fell in Supervisor Dorothy Tate’s district. This meant three supervisors were required for the meeting, and thus, it became a public one.
Assistant Chief Blake Byrd was the first to speak before the board, giving a presentation on what was going on and what prompted the meeting.
“Everybody in here is to be commended for the jobs they have done,” Byrd stated. “The problem at hand is not one that is isolated to the Town of Colonial Beach, Westmoreland County, or the Commonwealth of Virginia. It is a national issue that arises each and every day.”
As Byrd explained it, in order to operate in Westmoreland County, you need to be designated as an Emergency Response Agency, which the Colonial Beach Volunteer Rescue Squad certainly is.
In the Commonwealth, meanwhile, three conditions have to be met in order to deliver emergency services. The first is that the agency must be licensed through the Department of Health, which has regulatory authority over EMS. Second, the agency’s vehicles must be permitted by that same body, and all the service providers have to be certified. After being licensed, an agency has to undergo a re-inspection every two years.
“In 2003, the Office of EMS, which is under the Health Department, decided it was time to bring those regulations into modernity,” Byrd explained. “Every EMS agency in the county has to meet certain standards in response times, which is what brings us here tonight.”
Cease cites the stats
Here in Westmoreland County, an EMS agency must be able to respond to 90% of its calls 90% of the time in its operating area, and it was Chief Cease that gave the actual stats.
According to Cease, in 2019, 795 calls came out in the town limits. The CBVRS responded to 252, or 31.7%, of those calls with an ambulance. In its general response district, there were a total of 1,101 calls, and the CBVRS responded to 354 of those calls, for a total of 32.5%.
In 2020, the total calls in the town’s limits went up to 808, with 175 of them being answered with an ambulance, which clocks in at 21.66% of a response rate that year in the town. In its general district, there were a total of 1,134 calls, and 246 of them were answered. Finally, of the 1082 calls issued in its response district in 2021, the CBVRS responded to 217 of those, which clocked in at 20.06%.
County Attorney Richard Stuart was also on hand to put everything down in plain English.
“The problem is that Colonial Beach is probably the last rescue squad in the county to experience this,” Stuart explained. “Cople and Montross went through this same unfortunate phenomenon. In order to be licensed as a rescue squad, you have to respond to 90% of the calls you receive, and from what I’ve seen of the data, the CBVRS has only about a third of what the state law requires.
“The County Administrator, Mr. Norm Risavi, has to sign an affidavit that they are responding to those calls,” Stuart continued. “And if they are not, then those calls are fraudulent, and we simply can’t do that. It’s one of those unfortunate things that we’re seeing statewide. We have vastly increasing calls, and just don’t have the volunteers we used to have, or for that matter, other volunteer services that we used to rely on.
“It’s a tough spot that we’re in, because all of the folks doing it are great people that have done so much for the county and the community, and they continue to give so much of themselves. But the state law is very clear, and that’s what we have to go by.”
CBVRS responds
The Board of Directors for the CBVRS was on hand, led by Nicholas Szobota, its president, who addressed the board.
“We’ve had an opportunity to hear the data laid out by Westmoreland’s Department of Emergency Services, as well as the implications of that data, thanks to Senator Stuart,” he stated. “I respect the responsibility of the county to adhere to the law on these matters, but it’s come to my attention through conversation with previous leadership of the CBVRS that the situation, as relates to our squad, was the same in 2020 when the board and administrator signed off on our re-registration on October 26 of that year, and has indeed been the same for the past 10 years.
“We’d like to know what’s changed so much that the re-signing of the recertification form, which was legal in previous instances, is not now,” he continued. “If there was some aspect of our re-certification process or activity as a rescue squad that was previously present but is now lacking in the county’s opinion, we would like to know what it is so that we can address the problem. The leadership of the CBVRS takes the county’s concerns seriously, and wishes to respond in such a way that our performance remains constant.”
From that moment on, at various points, everyone in the room, despite it not being a public hearing, could be heard stating, “What changed?” in unison towards the board and county administrator.
The main point that was touched on was the seeming lack of communication between the board and the CBVRS as the latter was not informed on the whole matter until April 15, and by the time the meeting itself was held, things were already getting down to the wire.
“It’s my understanding that from the time the form for recertifying the CBVRS was delivered to the county on April 1 to the 15th, that no specifics about the county’s concerns were provided when inquiries were made about the signature form, and our recertification is due by the 30th of this month, with our inspection due to take place on the 28th. If we are not certified, we will be put in quite a position.”
Plans for a fix
The main plan the CBVRS has in mind in order to meet the standards that have been laid out can be summed up with two words: recruiting and training.
Also in the works was a plan for a new rescue squad station that would allow for better night responses thanks to the addition of sleeping quarters. Presently, the CBVRS’s current building lacks such accommodations.
A community paramedicine program is also in the works that was hoped would result in several more resources being freed up. This program would be free to all citizens of the county with vitals checks coming regularly. In theory, this would cut down on needs for 911 calls for stuff that might not need a trip to the hospital.
Attention was also called to the crowd that had packed the meeting hall solid, with Szobota stating, “If their concerns about the performance of the rescue squad were on par with what was being expressed by the quantitative data, I don’t think they’d be here in support of us this evening, and I’m grateful to them for arriving here tonight.”
Szobota finished his address by stating “It’s important that we continue to provide service and care for people living here so that they live a thriving and fruitful life as we continue to grow and as we welcome the seasonal guests who are about to show up in the months to come.”
An alternative laid out by county attorney Stuart was that the county could vote to allow the town to assume full responsibility for the rescue squad, but it would have to stay within the town limits. However, the town would be entirely liable if a call were made, the squad did not get there, and someone died.
Fisher explains what changed
It was Supervisor Darryl Fisher that more or less answered what had changed, stating, “These discussions didn’t just start with this renewal. It’s been a process down the years as we observed the shrinking volunteer pool. The CBVRS is the last standing volunteer rescue squad in Westmoreland, and that’s not because people don’t want to serve, and we certainly appreciate that.
“But as we’ve watched the pool of available personnel continue to shrink, you’ve just not had enough people to respond to the calls. It falls back that we, as the county, cannot pass that responsibility on. It rests with us, and thus we have county EMS in place now. That service area is at a point where a decision has to be made on whether or not the volunteer organization can handle that service area, and the data has shown they can’t.
“People here are asking what was different in the past,” Fisher continued. “The difference is we were giving the CBVRS an opportunity to see if volunteerism was going to change and rise to the level. But you can’t keep kicking the can down the road. Sooner or later, something bad is going to happen, and that responsibility then lies with us.”
A few rumors had been flying around as well as to this sudden change in the board’s plans for recertifying the CBVRS.
Talk of asset seizure
In 2020, the General Assembly changed up the state codes so that property an EMS agency had purchased with public funds would “be offered to a city or county” in the event that it was dissolved. Mayor Robin Schick found it strange that while other sections of the code pertaining to what happens when an EMS agency is taken apart makes mention of the role of towns, counties, and cities, this particular one did not include the word “town,” which in the realm of legalese can be quite an omission.
Stuart was quick to shoot such a theory down, noting that while he was the one that introduced the legislation that changed that section of the code, the idea that the county could seize the Town’s EMS assets if the CBVRS was dissolved was “absolutely false.”
“I introduced that bill a few years back because several of the squads were dissolving, and the assets were left floating around,” Stuart explained. “And these were assets the volunteer organizations got from the public for purposes of life saving.”
Public turns the tide
In the end, however, the public was able to sway Supervisors Trivett, Culver, and Tate to their side, resulting in a 3-2 split vote to recertify the squad’s license.
While the public, the CBVRS, and others were celebrating, however, Stuart immediately warned them that the board could very well have just stepped on a legal land mine.
“You’ve directed the county administrator to do something that is illegal,” he warned. “And while I would advise you not to do that, it’s up to you all what you do.”
Fisher, one of the no votes, echoed the statement. “I pray this does not come back to haunt us because the law is not on our side. Just be ready to rally behind us when the lawsuit comes.”
As for what happens now, Fisher indicated the county would have to have a chat with the EMS department in order to bring it all together. This was echoed by Vice Chairman Hynson before the vote, who had said, “We have to cure the problem.” What was needed first and foremost, however, is a plan.
