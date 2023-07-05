Warsaw is eyeing the possibility of having a 15 to 20-room boutique hotel downtown.
For the past couple of months, there have been brief discussions at the Warsaw Town Council Meetings about a hotel study and perhaps one day having a new lodging option.
Right now, most visitors to our Town and County are forced to stay across the river, and we hope to mitigate that to some extent by providing a local alternative, explained Warsaw Town Manager Joseph Quesenberry.
Warsaw reached out to the Virginia Tourism Corporation to discuss a boutique hotel, and that led to VTC providing the Town a grant to conduct a hotel study, which is currently in the works.
Warsaw hopes that the findings show a hotel can be viable. Quesenberry is optimistic. “With only one hotel in Richmond County, we feel that we can easily support an additional property,” he said.
As it stands, the idea is to have the boutique hotel located on the second floor of Andy Beale’s building complex over Old Rapp Taphouse.
A boutique hotel in our downtown core will help the surrounding businesses with an influx of capital due to tourism, and it will add a needed commodity to our community, said Quesenberry.
A member of the study has already come to Town to interview the staff and gather information. The results are expected sometime this month.
“If the report shows positive factors, then we hope to show these to a potential developer to highlight that our market is ripe for a new property,” said Quesenberry. All of the quantitative data points that we utilize in the Town office, such as exponential increases in transient occupancy tax collections, population growth, business license growth, etc., all point to a strong potential market for Mr. Beale or another developer.”
