The Virginia Department of Health’s Three Rivers Health District began to vaccinate essential workers in Phase 1c on March 29. TRHD will continue to prioritize vaccination for anyone in Phase 1a and 1b who registers to receive it.
While vaccine supply is increasing, it remains limited. They ask for patience as they work through the priority groups and get to each person who desires vaccination as soon as possible. They are devoting every available resource to this effort.
Phase 1a of vaccination includes health care personnel and those in long-term care facilities. Phase 1b includes those 65 and older, frontline essential workers and people age 16 to 64 with an underlying medical condition that puts them at increased risk of severe illness. Phase 1c includes other essential workers in energy, water, wastewater and waste removal, housing and construction, food service, transportation and logistics, institutions of higher learning, finance, information technology and communications, media, legal services, public safety and public health.
All phases are identified in detail at www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine/.
“We are excited about the progress we have made in vaccinations in our community so far”, said Dr. Richard Williams, MD, MPH health director for Three Rivers Health District. “We look forward to expanding vaccination opportunities to more of the essential workers who have been waiting their turn.”
Vaccines are available by pre-registration and appointment. To pre-register, or to update your pre-registration record, visit www.vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (1-877-829-4682). English- and Spanish-speaking operators are available. Translation services also are available, in more than 100 languages. For TTY, dial 7-1-1.
When you receive your appointment for a vaccine, please follow these guidelines at the vaccination site:
• Please plan to arrive no earlier than 10 minutes prior to your appointment time. Too many people arriving too early causes backups.
• Appointments are required at all locations for COVID-19 vaccination in the area. Walk-ins will not be accepted. Please pre-register to be contacted for an appointment.
• Remember to continue masking and social distancing outside your household and wash your hands.
For more information on COVID-19 in Virginia, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.