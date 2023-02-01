pond

Chandlers Mill Pond

For those that remember what the Chandlers Mill Pond once looked like before that fateful summer of 2015, its current state is an eyesore, to say the least. Montross Town Council has finally given some of its perspective on the whole affair.

Severe storms in the summer of 2015 compromised the structure of the dam through erosion. In the years that followed, funding was obtained by the then Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, which is now the Department of Wildlife Resources. The engineering firm of Buchart Horn was brought on to help design the new structure. Part of this included essentially ripping out the old foundations of the dam, described at the time by those there as “actual garbage,” and filling it in.