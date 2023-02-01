For those that remember what the Chandlers Mill Pond once looked like before that fateful summer of 2015, its current state is an eyesore, to say the least. Montross Town Council has finally given some of its perspective on the whole affair.
Severe storms in the summer of 2015 compromised the structure of the dam through erosion. In the years that followed, funding was obtained by the then Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, which is now the Department of Wildlife Resources. The engineering firm of Buchart Horn was brought on to help design the new structure. Part of this included essentially ripping out the old foundations of the dam, described at the time by those there as “actual garbage,” and filling it in.
It looked like the situation was at an end in August of 2020, but 2020 had one more surprise for Montross when November rolled in.
A powerful rainstorm resulted in Route 3 being flooded at the pond for the first time in almost anybody’s memory. This happened due to an oversight when the structure was designed. The folks making the dam had failed to consider all of the plant matter that had grown in the bottom of the pond while it was dry. When the pond was filled, the plants died, and promptly clogged the drain screens.
The dam would be compromised further in June of 2021, when weather conditions conspired to bring down flooding, the likes of which hadn’t been seen in decades.
At the January meeting, it was stressed by Mayor Terry Cosgrove and the rest of the Town Council that the Town of Montross was not responsible for the upkeep of the pond.
“It’s easy to say that while it’s our concern, it’s not our responsibility. People don’t seem to understand that,“ Mayor Cosgrove commented. “But they do follow it up with an interesting point, and that is what it means to them; that transition while coming into the town, and how pretty it is. That’s what it’s really about, rather than anything financial.”
Furthermore, new town manager Francine Taylor presented the Council with an email that had been sent to Delegate Margaret Ransone from Ryan Brown at DWR and then forwarded to Ferdie Chandler, who in turn gave it to the Council. In many ways, it echoed the communication between the DWR and the Board of Supervisors back in the middle of January.
The email indicated that among other things, a Construction Emergency Action Plan had been finalized and reviewed, an engineer had been contracted for oversight of the construction, and a contract for soils and materials testing associated with the construction had also been secured. Finally, the DWR was working with the Department of Planning and Budget to get the necessary funding in place. In many ways, it was very similar to what County Administrator Norm Risavi received from the DWR.
In short, the DWR is supposed to be in the final stages of lining up the contractors and getting approvals, and hopes to start construction soon, some time this month to be precise. Whether this will be another hope spot like the 2020 completion, a proper success, or a continued monkey on the back of the DWR and eyesore for the county residents remains to be seen.
