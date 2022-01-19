Colonial Beach Volunteer Rescue Squad (CBVRS) has installed officers for 2022, honored Top Call Runners for 2021 and recognized several squad members and community members for exemplary work in 2021.
Administrative Officers for 2022 are:
President – Nick Szobota
Vice President –
Donna Shelar
Secretary – Krystal Eldred
Treasurer – Pat FitzGerald
Member-at-Large
Troy Green
Community Member – Zedda Viets
Operational Line Officers for 2022 are:
Chief – Les Greeley
Assistant Chief –
Holden Oliff
Captain –
Robert Rivenbark
Lieutenant –
Porter Preston
Support Team Officers for 2022 are:
Co-Leaders –
Pat FitzGerald and
Samantha Straughan
Secretary – Zedda Viets
CBVRS Chief Joey Straughan noted that the squad responded to 671 calls for service in 2021. Assistant Chief Pat FitzGerald was the squad’s Top Call Runner for 2021 with 514 calls. The other Top Five Call Runners for 2021 were Tammy Preston, Holden Oliff, Nick Szobota and Krystal Eldred.
In addition to being the Top Call Runner for yet another consecutive year, Pat FitzGerald was named EMS Person of the Year for her dedication to CBVRS and the community at large. “Pat has helped less fortunate people and animals during these difficult and challenging times,” said outgoing Chief Joey Straughan. “She truly has a heart of gold.”
Squad members receiving Certificates of Appreciation for various accomplishments in 2021 were Krystal Eldred,
Les Greeley, Holden Oliff, Donna Shelar, Patrick Simmons, Maria Murillo, Porter Preston and Danny Stinson. Robert Rivenbark was presented with a plaque for his dedication to the squad by serving as president for the past 11 years and Joey Straughan received a plaque honoring his service as chief for five years. Bill Cease, Chief of Westmoreland County Department of EMS, received a Certificate of Appreciation from Joey Straughan for the outstanding working relationship during Straughan’s tenure as chief of CBVRS.
The Eugenia Urbanck Award, recognizing citizens who helped to save a life in an emergency situation, was presented to Ilka McCoy and Bertila Arias for their successful efforts to prevent a child from drowning.
“It has been an honor to serve as Chief of CBVRS for the past five years and I look forward to watching the squad continue to thrive under the leadership of Les, Holden, Nick and the other officers,” said Straughan. “I would like to thank each member of CBVRS who pushed forward through this very difficult time caused by the pandemic. Also, I would like to thank all of the businesses, emergency agencies and citizens for their continued support of our organization. It’s our privilege to provide EMS services to our home communities of Colonial Beach and Westmoreland County.”
