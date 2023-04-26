Those at the Town Hall in Colonial Beach have been having to deal with the building’s relic of an HVAC system. At last week’s Town Council meeting, a decision was finally made with regards to the system.

At the work session earlier this month, Diane Beyer, the Town’s director of Public Works, spoke at length about the problems faced by the staff in the current Town Hall building. From pneumatic thermostats on the fritz to a boiler that is well past its expiration date, the people working in there have been wracking their brains to figure out how to keep the place from being an oven in the summer and an ice box in winter.