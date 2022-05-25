In Colonial Beach last week, the matter of personal property taxes came up during the final public hearing in a set of three. This final hearing involved amending the town’s codes so that the real estate tax rate for the next fiscal year would be set to $0.78 per $100 of assessed value. This is a two-cent drop from the current rate of $0.80.
Penny by penny breakdown
Present at the meeting to give a bit of an explanation of what was going on was R.T. Taylor, the vice president of Davenport & Company.
According to Taylor, the county did a reassessment, and the result revealed that property values went up an average of 12.92%. The equalized value, an increase or decrease to bring assessments to roughly within the same percentage of market value, would clock in at 71%.
“We know from what’s called a budget challenge that the Virginia Department of Education has preliminarily reported a roughly $500,000 increase to the town’s local required contribution to the schools,” Taylor explained. “If you’re looking at the rough value of your penny, each penny on the real estate tax, half a million dollars would come to about eight pennies.
“If we were to look at our current budget, with its rate of $0.80 and equalize, that produces no additional incremental revenue,” Taylor continued. “And you’re already looking at a $500,000 increase to what you have to contribute to the schools.”
Davenport also conducted a number of preliminary affordability analyses, primarily on the $4.5 - $7 million that has been identified as needing to be cash or debt-funded, which clocked into a few pennies more.
“If you take your equalized rate of 71 pennies and add the eight for the required local school contribution, that puts you at 79,” he explained further. “And then anything over and above that is for capital projects.”
Taylor went on to indicate that, considering the global situation, this next fiscal year was probably a time to think about being more conservative and seeing how everything unfolds.
“You’re advising that we be sure of revenue in order to make sure that we are not committed to things we can’t pay for, right?” Mayor Robin Schick chimed in.
“Correct,” Taylor replied, “If you were, for example, to equalize and stay at $0.71, where is the money going to come from on an ongoing basis to cover the operational uptick for the schools that the state is calculating for you to meet?”
“I support the staff’s efforts to try to come up with a budget that accommodates the bare minimum needs of the town,” a resident identified as Mr. Nelson stated. “I think the town should be, and I know they are, looking for alternative income streams, and that’s the right approach in the long term, but in the short-term, you still have a budget situation to deal with and we all know there’s no such thing as a free lunch. You can’t have services without finding the money to pay for them, so I support the budget as proposed with the $0.78-per-$100 tax rate.”
With the one public comment done, the matter went back to the town council. However, it took a lengthy pause before anyone would come in with a motion to approve the budget.
“Nobody wants to touch this with a 10-foot pole, do they?” Mayor Schick quipped as the silence dragged on.
Councilman Kenneth Allison spoke up after the motion had been seconded, thanking the town staff for their aid in figuring out the workings of the budget.
“We’ve sat down with them in a lot of meetings,” Allison stated. “Trying to understand where the cuts have to come from and where we need to implement our funds. I’d rather not have to go through all that, but I appreciate them reaching out and trying to make sure that we understand the impacts of not only the school and other budget items.”
“I’ve already given my reasons a number of times for why I’m not in favor of raising this,” said Councilman David Williams. “I agree that it’s not an easy decision to make. I just think we need to be more fiscally responsible. I know we’ve been told that everyone’s doing the best they can, but I just want to urge future councils to please take the fact that the tax increase here is a direct impact for a lot of struggling families in Colonial Beach right now, so I’m really concerned about the impact on them,” he said.
Councilmember Caryn Self Sullivan chimed in afterwards, stating “I don’t want my taxes to go up, but I also don’t want to lose all of my public works employees or town staff by not being able to pay them. I think this budget is as responsible as can be put together.”
“The income has to come from somewhere,” replied Councilmember Andrea Clement, “We just have to tighten our belts and work a little harder to pay our bills.”
“What makes this town so special is the services you get by living in a densely-populated community. You get close neighbors, you get your trash picked up, your family can be nearby, and there’s a volunteer rescue squad that shows up in a response vehicle, but you also get the beach manicured, community events, and a school system in which your child attends a classroom that is under 40 kids, and a police response that isn’t coming from Stratford Harbor,” stated Mayor Schick.
“The reality is, to pay for all these things, this is the minimum tax rate that could possibly be presented. We live in one of the best places in the Commonwealth, but part of that is because we have added services that you would not have if you were living in the county alone. I don’t know of any service in the municipality today that anybody would be willing to cut. I think that a tax rate that provides those things to my family is extremely valuable,” she added.
Ultimately, the amendment passed with only two councilmembers, specifically Tom Moncure and David Williams, voting no.
