Colonial Beach coast
Photo: Tom Saunders (CC 2.0)

Overnight between July 3rd and 4th, over 1 million gallons of raw sewage was released from the Colonial Beach wastewater treatment plant located near Goldman Creek.

That incident caused a short beach closure in the Town and a longer recreational closure in Charles County Maryland. It has also prompted an emergency shellfish closure in Rosier Creek and its tributaries in King George and Westmoreland that remains underway until July 25.