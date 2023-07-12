Overnight between July 3rd and 4th, over 1 million gallons of raw sewage was released from the Colonial Beach wastewater treatment plant located near Goldman Creek.
That incident caused a short beach closure in the Town and a longer recreational closure in Charles County Maryland. It has also prompted an emergency shellfish closure in Rosier Creek and its tributaries in King George and Westmoreland that remains underway until July 25.
Sewage spill
Colonial Beach detected the spill at approximately 7 a.m. on July 4, according to a statement on behalf of the Town provided by Marissa Potts, CEO of Spotted MP.
Authorities reported that an estimated 1.3 million gallons of raw sewage flowed from the wastewater treatment plant during this incident. However, about 30,000 gallons were reportedly recovered at the plant by vacuum truck.
Irinia Calos, communications lead for DEQ, said the facility reported that the spill was caused by pump failure at the plant.
“All protocols at the treatment plant were followed for this incident with mitigation efforts beginning immediately. The Town’s wastewater treatment plant staff completed the clean-up efforts onsite and contained, as well as notified all appropriate authorities in accordance with state requirements.
Virginia issues alerts
The Rosier Creek shellfish closure went into effect on July 5. VDH noted that because the waters can be contaminated with pollutants, such as pathogenic bacteria and viruses, shellfish taken from the area are unacceptable for consumption. Eating shellfish from such waters poses risks including Norovirus, Hepatitis A, and Shigellosis, the department added.
With the shellfish closure, VDH also urged the public to minimize exposure to the Rosier Creek area waters. The department advised washing or rinsing items that come into contact with that water, including fishing gear, life vests, ropes, and paddles.
On July 7, VDH issued a separate health advisory for recreational use. This one was for Goldman Creek, Rosier Creek, and the Potomac waterfront of Colonial Beach. The department said testing was being done on the waters. To avoid the threat of illness, the public was advised to avoid any contact with any area of those waterbodies. Later that day, VDH rescinded the recreational advisory noting that samples taken from six sites the day before indicated acceptable bacteria levels for recreational use.
Maryland residents alerted
Maryland took action on July 6. After receiving word from the Maryland Department of Environment about the spill, the Charles County Dept. of Health announced a recreational use closure for the Potomac River shoreline. They also notified the public of the shellfish closure.
Maryland authorities have also been conducting water sampling tests. On Saturday, July 8, Maryland authorities said they received results that also showed the water was at acceptable limits for recreational use. But unlike in Virginia, Maryland authorities announced that as a precautionary measure, the advisory would remain in place until after they received additional results from sampling conducted this Monday.
Colonial Beach response
On July 6, Colonial Beach notified the public that the Town had been informed Charles County had closed waterways and beaches in and around Colonial Beach due to the Town’s sewage spill. The Town said the closure issued by Charles County was “just a precaution with no confirmation our beach water is being impacted.” But added that until further notice, residents and visitors couldn’t access the water. That post did not tell people about the shellfish closure in Rosier Creek and VDH’s urging to minimize contact with those waters.
Facebook VDH health advisory
There is no indication that at that point the Town responsible for this spill had directly informed residents about the incident outside of shrouding it in messages about Maryland. And some residents have taken issue with when and how Colonial Beach notified its residents.
On the Town’s Facebook page, The Pink Poodle Ice Cream called out the fact that the didn’t get word from the town. They learned of the spill from Facebook and televised news.
“If the spill is the result of the Town of Colonial Beach, can’t we come up with a better system than the Maryland Dept of the Environment telling Charles County in Maryland that there is a spill, and The Town of Colonial Beach then hearing about it from Charles County and sending out a public alert about it?,” Will Nuckols posted on the Town’s Facebook page. “That’s how the public notices list the flow of information over the last several hours. If that’s not what happened, what is the information flow?”
Statements from the Town
Facebook posts from Colonial Beach on this subject from July 6 and after are currently still online. However, the alert that was on the Town’s website and is linked in the VDH health advisory is gone.
Colonial Beach nor the statement provided by Potts answered inquiries about the Town’s policy for notifying the public about sewage spills. With regard to questions about when and how the public was notified, the statement from Potts said:
“The Town worked collaboratively and cooperatively with our environmental partners such as the Virginia Department of Health and the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality to ensure accurate and timely information is shared with the public. The DPW Director and Town management worked with all agencies throughout the incident and complied with all requests, and assisted DEQ in accessing sampling points.”
In response to questions about why the Town seemed to emphasize that the beach closures were just precautionary measures while not emphasizing the emergency closure of Rosier Creek, the statement said, “Per VDH, Rosier Creek has been closed to shellfishing for years and this spill did not impact that closure.” The Town made a similar claim last week. And it is misleading.
“I believe that the Town meant to say that portions of Rosier Creek have been condemned for years,” said Adam Wood, VDH growing area manager. “The Emergency Condemnation that was issued closed the remaining ‘open’ portion of Rosier Creek to the Maryland line. Maryland acted in coordination with VDH Division of Shellfish Safety and Waterborne Hazards to close their portion of the impacted waters.”
And not only did this spill close open portions, Virginia authorities have made clear that they plan to reopen those areas later this month.
This is not the first sewage release from this source, according to the state.
Asked if any action will be taken against the Town for this incident, Calos said DEQ will determine next steps following the completion of their investigation.
