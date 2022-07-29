cop

Photo: Seattle.gov

The Colonial Beach Police Dept. is taking advantage of an online service known as Guardian Score, which will allow citizens to leave anonymous reviews of the town’s police officers.

“The importance is to be able to gauge one on one interactions with the police officer and the community to a live dashboard that is updated every time there is a new entry, so it is a rating system that is comparable to how you would rate an Uber driver,” said Gregory Deaver, Colonial Beach Chief of Police.

We use our phones to leave reviews for movies, restaurants, and coffee shops, so why can’t we review the cops?