The Colonial Beach Police Dept. is taking advantage of an online service known as Guardian Score, which will allow citizens to leave anonymous reviews of the town’s police officers.
“The importance is to be able to gauge one on one interactions with the police officer and the community to a live dashboard that is updated every time there is a new entry, so it is a rating system that is comparable to how you would rate an Uber driver,” said Gregory Deaver, Colonial Beach Chief of Police.
This pilot program will begin on a yet to be announced date in August and will last for 120 days. During that period, police officers will provide a Guardian Score QR code to anyone who interacts with them. Citizens will have the choice to scan this QR code with their smartphones in order to access a 60-second survey.
First, the minute-long survey will urge citizens to comment on their officer’s ability to communicate “why” they are doing what they are doing. The survey will also ask citizens to score officers on their listening skills, professionalism, fairness, and their ability to explain the “next steps.” For example, if an officer fails to clearly explain when the citizen needs to show up for a court date, the citizen could leave their critique using the survey.
The department will hopefully use this information to improve its relationship with the public. However, the information will not immediately end up on a public forum. Deaver said that for the time being the data will be privately sent to a supervisor within the department. He added that the public’s access to the data may grow depending on how the pilot program develops.
“At the conclusion of the four months, we’ll present to the town manager for the review and potentially the council if desired,” Deaver said. “If we go with a long-term program, an annual contract to continue the service, then we will probably make those public in some fashion, but we have not looked into that at this point because we’re not there.”
If the trial is successful, the program could become permanent. The financial cost of a permanent partnership with Guardian Score is dependent on several factors that will be better understood by the end of the pilot phase, but Deaver emphasized that it “won’t be very expensive.”
The Town of Colonial Beach is trailblazing simply by taking part in the Guardian Score pilot program. The company’s website keeps track of how many surveys have been submitted nationally, and the number is only about 5,000. Perhaps this service, or services like it, will one day be commonplace in most towns and cities across the country. Colonial Beach certainly sees it as a step in the right direction.
“One of our organization’s values is open and responsive communications, so we view this pilot program of Guardian Score as a strategic partnership to support one of our core values,” said India Adams-Jacobs, Colonial Beach Town Manager.
We use our phones to leave reviews for movies, restaurants, and coffee shops, so why can’t we review the cops?
