CBPD Chief Deaver (left) with new officers Joseph Hayes and Michael Dean

 Photo: Richard Burrell

With so many big cities discovering what happens when their police forces are cut down or demoralized, it’s quite refreshing to see a town like Colonial Beach doing the exact opposite. Specifically, it has been seeking to get its hands on more police officers to patrol the Town’s streets, and with the aid of an advertisement, they have secured two new men in blue.

At last week’s consolidated meeting of the Town Council, CBPD Chief Gregory Deaver introduced the new officers to the Council and those in attendance. The first officer to be introduced, Joseph Hayes, a graduate fresh from the police academy last month, and as of the time of his introduction, was currently in his field training.