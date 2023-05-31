In Colonial Beach, a plan is currently in the works to give the Town’s aging water and sewer infrastructure a massive facelift on a scale that dwarfs Montross’ water system upgrade project.

The topic came up a few weeks ago, specifically at the May 17 gathering of the Colonial Beach Town Council when town manager India Adams-Jacobs and Public Works Director Diane Beyer gave the Council an update on the Central Drainage Area Project, which has been in the planning stages since 2021.