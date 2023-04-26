Celebrating its fifth annual celebration of the river hawk, Colonial Beach had its Osprey Fest.
This year’s event was the second Osprey Fest to take place since the little raptor became the town’s official bird last year, and it has become part of a “love” sign.
Concerns about the weather, at least for the morning, were misplaced, as the sun shone bright and beautiful. Fish, meanwhile, were undoubtedly looking every which way as ospreys went here and there with some having already set their nests up. Others were flying around checking out their new digs.
At the festival, Joanie Milward was able to talk at length about a number of subjects, from what to expect in the future to how it came about.
“The town was looking for a fundraiser. They wanted something a little different,” Milward explained. “Everyone has ospreys, and that’s when someone said ‘let’s have an osprey festival.’ The rest is history. It was just a small town event, and now it’s taken on a life of its own.”
Timed to coincide with the ospreys migrating back for the spring and summer months, attendees were treated to maps detailing the locations of osprey nests throughout and near the town. Some were wooden. Others were aluminum.
The aluminum bird nest bases came about thanks to Dominion Power, who replaces two spots per year with the newer aluminum bases, which won’t rot like the wood ones will, and also, at least in theory, keep the fishing birds from building their hefty nests atop power poles.
“They have been wonderful about that,” Milward commented. “They’ve been really good with helping out the ospreys here while protecting the power lines at the same time.”
Milward also extended thanks to the more than 70 volunteers that had helped everything come together, as well as the event’s sponsors and its speakers.
The Town Hill green space was packed with people enjoying vendors showing everything from sea shells to food to a presentation on vultures and another on bird banding. Golf cart and trolley tours were offered to those who bought tickets, but the goings-on in the park were available to everyone, regardless of a ticket purchase. Those who did pony up some dough also got to enjoy the keynote address by Dr. Bryan Watts, who has had the birds as part of his life for several decades, as far back as the 80s.
“I’ve worked with ospreys, eagles, everything that flies,” Watts commented. “There have been a lot of changes in that time. The birds have come back strong from the low they had in the 1970s. They’re roaring in now.
“We’ve been working on the osprey for decades,” he continued during the short chat. “We’re trying to figure out what issues they have, their successes, and the populations here.”
Eventually, the good weather ended with scattered showers blasting through and leaving the area drenched. By then, however, the event had been a rip-roaring success, with Dr. Caryn Self-Sullivan congratulating Milward and all involved during the meeting of the Colonial Beach Town Council, calling it “exceptionally well-attended and well-received.”
“She estimated that on and off throughout the course of the day there were over a thousand people that attended,” Self-Sullivan stated. “That’s huge for a festival like that.”
