clac

From Left to Right: Pastor John Wright, Pastor David Smith, Sheriff Johnny Beachamp, Rev. Tom Coye, Rev. Dr. Tyron Williams, Ralph Millar, Rev.Dr. Barbara Cain, Bennie Green, Tony Starks, Jr. Rev. Pilar Parnell, Philip Munford, Rev. Dr. Linwood Blizzard, Major Allen Garland, Minister Alva Jackson 

                                                                                                                Photo: CLAC

The Community Liaison and Advocacy Council (CLAC) held a Pastors’ Luncheon on January 23, 2023 at St. Stephens Episcopal Church in Heathsville.

The Pastors’ Luncheon is part of the Council’s “Cops and Collars” program, which brings faith leaders and members of the Northumberland Sheriff’s Office together to discuss concerns within the pastors’ congregations and communities and to open avenues of communication.