From Left to Right: Pastor John Wright, Pastor David Smith, Sheriff Johnny Beachamp, Rev. Tom Coye, Rev. Dr. Tyron Williams, Ralph Millar, Rev.Dr. Barbara Cain, Bennie Green, Tony Starks, Jr. Rev. Pilar Parnell, Philip Munford, Rev. Dr. Linwood Blizzard, Major Allen Garland, Minister Alva Jackson
The Community Liaison and Advocacy Council (CLAC) held a Pastors’ Luncheon on January 23, 2023 at St. Stephens Episcopal Church in Heathsville.
The Pastors’ Luncheon is part of the Council’s “Cops and Collars” program, which brings faith leaders and members of the Northumberland Sheriff’s Office together to discuss concerns within the pastors’ congregations and communities and to open avenues of communication.
The luncheon was attended by eight pastors, members of the Council, and Sheriff Johnny Beauchamp and Major Allen Garland of the Northumberland Sheriff’s Office.
“In these times of heightened concern about excessive force, often when community members interact with members of law enforcement, the community member is apprehensive, intimidated, and fearful of conflict,” said Laurie Morissette, a council member. “The purpose of the Community Liaison and Advocacy Council is to unite the community and the Sheriff’s Office in an effort to ensure fair and unbiased enforcement of the laws and to build mutual respect and trust.”
The Council should be distinguished from “police reform” or “police review” committees as the Council works pro-actively with the Sheriff’s Office to prevent abuses of authority and to build a more equitable and transparent standard of community policing. Rev. Tyron Williams, president of the Council said. “No one wants to be in the position of challenging police conduct after a tragic event. We want to work with the Sheriff’s Office to prevent a tragedy and build a safer community.”
The Council’s model consists of advocacy for citizens, collaborative activities, and training sessions with community members and law enforcement, transparency in police procedures and practices, and building youth and community leadership.
The DuPont Foundation, which has funded the first two years of Council activities, has called the program a “game changer” in community and police relations, which could become an example for other communities.
“The Council owes much of its success to Sheriff Beauchamp’s commitment to community policing and his willingness to hear community concerns and complaints,” offered Bennie Green, the Council’s new Project Manager.
