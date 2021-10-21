When a 2008 Honda Odyssey ran off Lively Hope Rd. and through a church cemetery, it not only created a complicated financial issue, but it also re-exposed a wound that hasn’t been able to heal. For decades, Lively Hope Baptist Church has wanted the state’s help to prevent accidents in its graveyard, but yet another has occurred.
Just reckless driving
Christopher B. O’Bier was charged for the Sept. 19 cemetery crash, which damaged two vaults and 13 tombstones.
According to Virginia State Police (VSP), the accident occurred at 2:30 a.m. At about 6:30 a.m. the van’s owner, Danielle O’Bier called Northumberland police and reported the vehicle stolen. She lives on Lively Hope Road near the cemetery where her vehicle crashed.
By the time VSP trooper N. Hays arrived at the scene of the accident, which is near Mrs. O’bier’s house, her husband, Mr. O’Bier, had abandoned the van and fled the scene. Through their investigation, troopers found him at “a residence approximately a mile away from the crash scene.”
Mr. O’bier had reportedly been drinking in the hours before the crash and has a DWI conviction. A copy of the summons provided to Cheryl Thompson, the cemetery overseer for Lively Hope Baptist, shows Mr. O’Bier did not have a valid driver’s license.
He received a reckless driving ticket for failing to maintain control of a vehicle at that residence where he was found.
VSP said the investigation was ongoing.
‘Someone has to pay’
VSP reported that the Odessey was insured. Thompson said the summons lists the vehicle as insured by Progressive and trooper Hays told her the van had insurance. But, when families who have plots in the graveyard contacted Progressive regarding the damages, they were told that the policy was canceled on Sept. 1, explained Thompson.
Neither of the O’Biers have reached out to the church about any sort of restitution, Thompson said, and this situation has created a major dilemma.
Our church does have liability insurance that is capable of covering the repairs. But here’s the thing, she explained. In the past when there was an accident, the individuals who have loved ones buried normally sought the restitution. And normally, the driver’s insurance company pays.
So far, the church has never paid. If we start now for this incident, we’re going to have to keep doing it each time this happens. That could lead us to a point where the church can’t pay the insurance premium, Thompson stated. And even if we could pay, if we keep making claims, we will eventually get canceled. People speed religiously around that turn near the church. Over the past 20 years, there have been a lot of accidents in that cemetery, and as we have seen they will continue to happen.
The church treasurer has reached out and is awaiting guidance from the church’s insurance company about how to proceed.
“It’s a strange situation, a sticky situation,” said Thompson. And it’s one that’s likely to involve a big bill, especially if the families were faced with paying out-of-pocket. One family lost five tombstones in this accident, said Thompson.
“Nobody has the monies in their pocket to keep replacing graves because someone else comes along and tears it up.”
“So, who’s going to repair this because someone has to?”
Challenges with estimates
Even if asked, Lively Hope can’t provide an estimate of the damages right now.
The only estimate we have is $4200 to have the two vaults dug up and the bodies re-interred, Thompson explained. The current vaults have tops that are ground-level, but the families have agreed to have the replacements fully underground.
Vault services has also advised that every tombstones that was affected be replaced, even if they appear to only need resetting because if there are hairline cracks and water gets into them during the winter, the tombstones can crack and then the families would have to cover the expense.
Getting an estimate for all 13 tombstones requires each family to go online or contact a company and figure out the value of the tombstone they lost and a replacement that’s “hopefully” comparable, Thompson continued. But three of the tombstones were “sentimental value pieces,” made by the families in the 1900s, including a tall marble piece that’s over 100 years old. “There’s really no price that can be put on that,” said Thompson.
If help came sooner
For Lively Hope Baptist, this ordeal is particularly frustrating because the church has been seeking help from VDOT for over 20 years.
Thompson said people keep asking the church, “well, why don’t you put up a guardrail?” But the church has tried to get VDOT to do so. The department has refused.
The church told VDOT, it would put up its own railing. But VDOT told them they can’t because it poses a threat to reckless drivers.
Explaining this position, VDOT communications manager Kelly Hannon said “Guardrails are not installed to protect private property or assets. Guardrails are to protect the lives of vehicle occupants” who may encounter hazards more severe than the guardrail if a vehicle ran off the road and the barrier wasn’t there.
“While VDOT would not enforce the type of barrier placed on private property, as a safety agency, we will work with county and church officials to encourage them to avoid installing anything that could create a roadside hazard for motorists that stray from the travel lanes,” she said.
Furthermore, based on the low traffic volume and infrequent crashes, this is not a location that would be recommended for a guardrail, Hannon added.
In VDOT’s records, the only two crashes in recent history before Sept. 19 are one in July 2014 and February 2018.
Thompson said there was an incident last summer, and the number of incidents that go unaccounted for are another part of the problem. What tends to happen is no one is around and the accidents aren’t reported. Since all incidents don’t immobilize the vehicle, sometimes people just drive off.
This claim was backed up by Northumberland supervisor James Brann. Throughout the years, the church has constantly had this problem, he told VDOT resident engineer David Beale at last week’s board of supervisor’s meeting. “It always seems to happen in the middle of the night. Most of the time there’s nobody with the vehicle or if they have somebody there they don’t have insurance and driver’s license and that makes it hard on the church.” said supervisor blue shirt.
If the church can’t get a guardrail, it would like to see rumble stripes placed in the road. But that hasn’t happened either.
“Speed humps (or rumble stripes) are a traffic calming measure. Traffic calming is reserved for roads providing direct access to residences and for roads where the legal speed limit is 25 mph or less,” explained Hannon.
“We’re not getting any help from state, we’re getting excuses,” said Thompson, a couple weeks ago.
But, shortly after that conversation, VDOT revealed that “based on this recent request,” it’s preparing a design to post chevron signs near the church to call additional attention to the curve and the advisory speed limit of 20 mph. And if the chevron signs do not improve conditions, rumble strips “will be considered.”
How will the dust settle?
Will VDOT just put up a few more signs and more on? Or is the department committed to working with the church to reach a viable solution to this long-running problem?
If the details about the O’biers are true, what will the state do about an unlicensed man who crashed an uninsured vehicle into a cemetery and fled the scene leaving thousands of dollars in damage?
These are among the questions that remain—at least for Lively Hope Baptist Church.
