On the morning of November 28, Westmoreland County Police responded to a report of arson at Maranatha Baptist Bible Church in Colonial Beach.
Survellience footage revealed that a male set a wreath on fire that was hanging on the church’s front door. The fire spread, damaging the door and siding on the building, according to the sheriff’s office.
The suspect fled the scene on foot heading towards Hall’s Supermarket. Police reviewed additional footage that showed the suspect leaving the store in a white van.
Deputies canvassed the area and found the van in Westmoreland Shore subdivision. At about 11 a.m., approximately two hours after police received the initial call, officers arrested Emmanuel O. Nastalon, 26, of Fairfax without incident.
He is charged with one felony count of intentional damage to a church. He is being held without bond.
Westmoreland County Sheriff Balderson commended Master Deputy Antwan X. Smith, Deputy Abbey Sercombe and Master Detective Phillip Cusick for their “efficient and effective efforts” in apprehending Nastalon.
