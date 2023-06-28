Chesapeake Doughnut Company has closed its shop at 149 Main Street leaving a void in the heart of downtown Warsaw along with what appears to be thousands of dollars that need to be repaid for a loan.
The business received a forgivable loan for $32,500 through Warsaw’s Economic Development Program. But the Town places stipulations on those loans, and if they aren’t met Warsaw expects to be repaid in part or in full depending on the circumstances.
In the case of Chesapeake Doughnut, Warsaw issued the loan with the expectation that the business would meet criteria, such as making significant capital investments and creating jobs.
According to the loan documents, Chesapeake Doughnut agreed to invest about $175,000 in capital expenditures, as well as create and maintain the equivalent of five full-time jobs paying at least $31,200 a year.
The loan money was dispersed in a lump sum in August 2020, and according to the loan documents, the company had to meet its targets, such as maintaining those full-time jobs for five years, or until August 2025.
In the agreement, Chesapeake Doughnut agreed that it was liable to repay the loan funds proportionate to any shortfall on its part. And according to town manager Joseph Quesenberry, the town attorney and treasurer calculate the company owes Warsaw about $16,500.
Working on a replacement
Meanwhile, Warsaw has worked hard to revitalize its downtown and appear to have no plans to stand by while the doughnut shop’s former home sits vacant.
“Within the past five years, the Town has had very few businesses close and that’s something we’re proud of and take very seriously,” said Quesenberry.
The residents of Warsaw and Richmond County deserve to have amenities and places to take their family and friends so the Town is taking the vacancy seriously as well, he added. That being the case, Quesenberry said they plan to have the space filled by a lunch and dinner establishment by this fall.
“With the building’s proximity to the Town Park, it’s location in our growing downtown, and with how beautiful the building is, we want this space filled as soon as possible,” he said.
Some trying to make sense of Taylor Wood’s death on November 28, 2022 got a few steps closer to closure last week when Michael and Demitri Gardiner, the people charged with her death, had their case brought through the Westmoreland County General District Court for a preliminary hearing.
Within days, selling edible hemp products in Virginia is going to change due to new state regulations that go into effect on July 1. And the new rules are likely to be felt by consumers as the selection of products they see in stores are likely to change.
The Northumberland Board of Supervisors has approved a $48.6 million county budget for the 2024 fiscal year. The real estate tax rate will remain at 61 cents per $100 of assessed property value, the same as it was for the 2023 fiscal year.
If you're one of the 43.2 million people traveling on the road this Fourth of July, your wallet is most likely happier than it was this time last year. On July 4 of last year, the average cost of a gallon of gas was $4.80. Now AAA says it's about $1.50 cheaper in most of the country."As oil prices have dropped, the price at the pump has dropped too. So whereas last year people may have been paying $4.80 to $5 a gallon, now they're going to be paying $3.50 or less in most places," said AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross. The key words there: Most places.Washington State has the highest gas prices in the nation almost $5 a gallon. AAA says gas prices shot up due to maintenance on BP's 299-mile Olympia pipeline that runs from Blaine, Washington along the U.S.-Canadian border to Portland, Oregon. "The increases were passed on to consumers in the form of higher pump prices. There are some signs that drivers here will start to get some relief," said Marie Dodds, public affairs director fo…
