Chesapeake Doughnut Company has closed its shop at 149 Main Street leaving a void in the heart of downtown Warsaw along with what appears to be thousands of dollars that need to be repaid for a loan.

The business received a forgivable loan for $32,500 through Warsaw’s Economic Development Program. But the Town places stipulations on those loans, and if they aren’t met Warsaw expects to be repaid in part or in full depending on the circumstances.

Chesapeake Doughnut Co. in Warsaw