Patrick Banker of St. Stephens Church and Jose Rivas of Tappahannock are believed to be responsible for a string of burglaries across multiple jurisdictions.

Last week, Tappahannock PD added to the men’s list of felony charges by tacking on multiple felonies for a February 1 break-in at Raceway and the March 11 burglary at Tender Loving Care Daycare on Sycamore Drive.

Patrick Banker

Jose Rivas

