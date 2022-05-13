Monday, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that two individuals who were considered suspicious last week are truly what they claim to be--Census workers.
Sheriff urges caution
A white male and a black female, both driving SUVs, are approaching residents asking questions about their homes and personal information, announced Richmond County Sheriff’s Office last week. The two claim to be with the Census Bureau and are wearing an identification card around their neck. But the authenticity of the badge is in question. Be aware and please do not approach this couple, the sheriff’s post urged.
The sheriff’s office later provided an update noting that they had spoken to someone that claimed the two are census workers. We are working to verify this information, the second Facebook post from the sheriff’s office said.
“We still suggest using caution when coming into contact with unknown individuals. Sheriff Smith will be contacting the supervisors personally, to ensure that this does not happen again. The safety of the residents of Richmond County is his top priority,” the message added.
By Monday, the sheriff’s office provided another update confirming that the two individuals are indeed working for the Census Bureau. However, the sheriff’s office said they received several calls and complaints about the workers’ door-to-door activities, which clearly didn’t sit well with local authorities. According to the sheriff’s office, they will be speaking with the Census Bureau’s head to ensure better communication between departments in the future.
