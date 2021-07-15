Jean Harper’s husband, James, got it right when he reflected on the life of his wife of 76 years. “Little girl that she was, she did a whole lot of things with her life,” he said.
Indeed she did. After running off to South Carolina to marry James Harper when she was 15 and he was 16, she raised nine children, visited 48 of the 50 states, visited France, Monaco, San Remo, Monte Carlo, Mexico, and Canada; all the while becoming friends with politicians such as Ronald Reagan, celebrities such as Elizabeth Taylor, and putting herself through college. In addition to all of that, as a newswoman, as a writer for the Northumberland Echo, and as editor of the Northern Neck News, she covered the Northern Neck, particularly Northumberland County, like a blanket.
“She always went the extra mile to get the information,” former Echo and Rappahannock Record editor John Wilson said.
But she did it with her own approach. “She could see the bright side, the goodness, the glow,” said former Westmoreland News editor, Lynn Norris, of Jean and the things she wrote about. “She was an inspiration to me personally,” said Norris, who started at the Westmoreland News in 1982 and retired as its editor in 2005. By 1982, Jean Harper had already been writing and taking photographs primarily for the Northumberland Echo for 15 years.
“Jean had been writing ‘local gossip’ pieces when she took the photo that got her into journalism pretty much full time,” James said. In 1967 Jean took a dramatic photo of the Warsaw movie house burning. For some reason, Marshall Coggin of the Northern Neck News didn’t want to use it. Hugh Ferguson of the Northumberland Echo did. It won first place in the Virginia Press Association photography competition the next spring, and Ferguson began using Jean regularly. She garnered Press Association awards almost annually between 1968 and 1979, and in 1982 published her own paper, “The Rappa-Po-Peake Illustrated News” for several months. “She loved taking pictures,” Wilson recalled.
Even with all of that going on, she got involved in politics. She worked as a press aide to Kenneth Robinson when he ran for congress against Tom Downing in 1972. Jean later took campaign photographs of the members of the House of Delegates. James was involved in politics, too, and served as chairman of the Northumberland County Republican Committee. The pair were delegates to the GOP state convention in 1969, where they met Ronald Reagan for the first of many times. They were also delegates to the 1972, 1976, and 1980 GOP conventions. Later, Jean met Elizabeth Taylor, who was married to Sen. John Warner. Jean and Taylor had “a lot of long conversations,” James noted.
In the midst of everything else going on in her career, Jean became one of the first Scuba Diver Certified members of the Callao Rescue Squad. Jean’s rescue squad connection kept her on the move with news. “If a fire broke out, William Ashburn would pick Jean and her cameras up,” James remembered. “She also slept with a scanner next to her,” Florine Headley, who worked at the papers with Jean for many years, said. “She didn’t mind the work. Everybody loved Jean.”
A memorial service for Jean Harper, who died June 12, will be held at Henderson United Methodist Church in Hyacinth at 2 p.m. July 17.
