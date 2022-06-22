This past weekend, the town of Colonial Beach hosted its first annual Juneteenth celebration. The event ran smoothly despite the 17 mph wind gusts that occasionally sent the vendors’ tents flying out of the ground.
Attendees enjoyed delicious concessions, warm weather and the pleasant company of friends and neighbors. But the presenters who entertained and educated those in attendance were what made the day completely unforgettable.
Juneteenth began on June 19, 1865 when the Union Army delivered the news of emancipation to over a quarter million enslaved Texans. Ever since, Americans have celebrated the day as the official end of slavery even though the holiday was not granted federal recognition until June 17, 2021.
At the event on Saturday, local author and educator Daisy Howard-Douglas communicated the holiday’s history in great detail. Her description of the original Juneteenth celebrations seemed quite familiar to what was happening that day. She spoke of newly-freed men and women striking out across the country to find their families so they could all get together to feast, sing, dance, pray, throw parades and hear the words of their venerated elders.
Howard-Douglas also offered her perspective on the current state of Juneteenth. She said there is room for more education about Juneteenth in schools and in homes. She also believes the holiday will continue to grow in our lifetime.
“I’d like to say Juneteenth is looking very bright. Cities and states across the United States are celebrating,” she said. “They are working together. They are trying to build the bond of friendship among each other.”
Cathay Williams & the Buffalo Soldiers
Howard-Douglas came dressed as the legendary Cathay Williams, the only female Buffalo Soldier in American history.
The Buffalo Soldiers were members of the U.S. Army’s all-black regiments, which served from 1866 to 1951. The Native Americans coined their name during the Indian Wars. Howard-Douglas even published a book called “The Legend of Cathay Williams, Female Buffalo Soldier.” But she wasn’t the only Cathay Williams admirer in attendance that day.
Members of the Hampton Roads Buffalo Soldiers, a motorcycle club, also joined in the celebration. The MC joked several times that they were there for security. A representative of the club, Sonya Abbott, spoke to the fair-sized audience about her appreciation for the U.S. Army’s Buffalo Soldiers.
“The buffalo was known for its fierce fighting abilities. They would fight to the death even when the odds were stacked against them, even when they were outnumbered, much like the Buffalo Soldiers.”
Abbott also spoke candidly about the importance of sharing the story of those unsung frontier fighters.
“A lot of people don’t know that there were actually African-American cowboys because what you see portrayed on TV are those that are Caucasian. So, it’s nice to know a different side because most of the time you’re only taught one side.”
Harriet Tubman
Later on, historian Cleo Coleman treated everyone to her riveting portrayal of Harriet Tubman. Coleman’s Tubman was at the end of her life, musing with God in thanksgiving for leading her all the way to the end of a long journey. Coleman’s flowing white dress fluttered in the wind at the exact moment she seemed to channel Tubman’s essence. Her voice dropped low and she slowed the pace of her words to a soothing crawl that rumbled along with a strong biblical resonance.
Speaking as herself, Coleman talked about how faith influenced Tubman not only during the fight to free her people but also well into her old age.
“She believed that she spoke to God and God spoke to her,” Coleman said. “And when you read of all the important things she was able to do, I think most people are convinced that God was an important motivator and instructor in her life.”
Songs for the soul
The celebration reached its emotional climax when singer Joyce Minor Haden performed a soul-stirring rendition of the iconic civil rights anthem “We Shall Overcome.”
Many audience members joined along with the usually soft-spoken woman as she belted the powerful lyrics. She sang other songs as well, including “Go Down, Moses” and “Wade in the Water.” Haden said singing the traditional songs of her people always gives her the strength to press on through hard times knowing she has God on her side.
“I love singing gospel music. It gives me a feeling of love and life.” Love and life were two things found in great abundance that day, especially whenever Haden performed.
Juneteenth will always be a success in Colonial Beach as long as the organizers -- Coming to the Table, the NAACP Westmoreland Branch, Colonial Beach Parks and Recreation and Colonial Beach Greenspace -- continue to find lineups of skilled communicators who are as knowledgeable and passionate as the ones they assembled this year.
