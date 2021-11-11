Warsaw is gambling that if residents bear growing pains now, in the future, it could force VDOT to make improvements along the Rt. 360 corridor running through town.
The conversation was sparked by two applications Gregory Packett submitted related to the Midtowne project at 5373 Richmond Rd. One request was to allow additional uses of an R-12 (residential office) parcel with a conditional use permit. Those uses include operations, such as stores, restaurants and fitness centers.
Town Council had no issue with that request and voted unanimously for it.
Packett also applied for a conditional use permit using the new R-12 allowances to make Midtowne a mixed-use development with dwellings and commercial units. That proposal generated discussion with most town council members recognizing that it’s likely to exacerbate an existing traffic congestion problem.
Town council sees the problem
The Midtowne development sits on the corner of Rt. 360 and Jones Lane. Councilwoman Rebecca Hubert raised concerns about the residents on the opposite side of Rt. 360 living on Morgan Lane and Meadowbrook Rd. With increased traffic and no firm commitment from VDOT about what will happen in the future, the town needs to recognize “there can be some negative impacts to this growth opportunity as well,” she said, adding that neighbors have raised concern.
If you want to turn left, coming out of those streets across Rt. 360 sometimes you have to turn right, go down to the light and turn around to come back because it’s that difficult to get out, Hubert said.
Mayor Randy Phelps agreed it’s a valid concern and said that’s been a problem area in recent history. Likewise, Councilwoman Mary Beth Bryant said having lived down that way, she could confirm it was hard to get in and out.
Councilman Faron Hamblin said he could also see the concern. In fact, on the day of discussion, he said it took him 15 minutes to get out from Morgan Lane in the middle of the day.
Asked for input, Warsaw Police Chief Joan Webb said she has concerns about the area and has also had the experience of waiting 10 minutes trying to come off a side road and make a right-hand turn.
Councilmen Ralph Self and Ogle Forrest said the problem exists not only near the Midtowne development but all throughout that area.
“I’m afraid we’re going to have accident,” said Hubert. “People coming out the apartments don’t seem to use a turn signal. Everybody is just staring at everybody.” School bus stops and more traffic have already been added because those apartments are there. She encouraged her fellow councilmembers to really think about what it would be like if commercial businesses are added to Midtowne.
Changes needed
According to town manager Joseph Quesenberry, VDOT is discussing making changes over the next couple years. At Food Lion, the road will be reduced from four lanes to three so that there can be turn lanes in the congested areas. That setup would run through the heart of town to near 7-Eleven. “That’s currently on the docket,” he said.
And some members of the town council believe that allowing projects like the proposal at Midtown could spur those plans or other improvements along.
“It’s a double-edge sword,” said Phelps. As a council, we want to grow our area. We want to get the businesses and comforts that come with that growth. And although I think the traffic concerns are valid, as the town grows I think it’s going to force VDOT to take a closer look.
“I want growth. And I foresee if we go forward with this something eventually will happen. [VDOT] is going to have to do something…With the lane change in the plans, it might speed things up if it gets busy in that intersection,” said Hamblin.
“I’d weigh the negative traffic situation at the moment because I know eventually they’ve got to do something. It’s an issue now and it’s going to be more of an issue then,” he added.
Councilman Ralph Self said town council has to consider the neighbors, but he also believes building up, adding new business could move things along. “If there’s no more growth, there may not ever be anything done there as far as the traffic. If there’s more growth there, I think they’re going to be almost inclined to have to do something about traffic patterns and traffic lights and turn signals,” he said.
With all the businesses we have coming to town, something is going to have to be done in that corridor, said Vice-Mayor Paul Yackel.
Let’s take some action and maybe get VDOT in here to discuss our concerns and see if we can get a traffic study or something, said the mayor,
All members of the town council voted in favor of approving a mixed-use project at Midtowne except Hubert.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.