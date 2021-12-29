The Town of Warsaw will add two new retail shops and one new restaurant to its growing roster of businesses. Fin & Pearl, Cafe Serendipity, and a boutique lifestyle store will all be locating in the soon-to-be revitalized 145 block of Main Street.
The building was recently purchased by local developer Gregory Packett and will be transformed into three retail spaces.
Karen Burke, owner of Burkes Jewelers on Main Street, stated that she’s ready to add to her Warsaw family of businesses. “Being in Warsaw has been a blessing to our jewelry business so when looking for a place to open our second location for our clothing boutique, the Fin & Pearl, we knew that Main Street Warsaw was the right place and destination. We are looking forward to all the new and exciting things to come and are very happy to be a part of the revitalization of downtown. When we found a location with two storefronts it also made perfect sense to finally launch our own brand lifestyle store. My husband Fred and I are looking forward to growing and gaining great results with our soon to be 3 storefronts in wonderful Warsaw.”
Joseph Quesenberry, town manager, explained that the town staff, mayor, and council members had been working on this project for some time. “We worked diligently to piece together all of the various players that we knew would make for a successful development. From a reputable regional builder, to respected local business owners, we’re very pleased with the results and are excited to add new dining and shopping options to the Northern Neck,” he said.
Cafe Serendipity will occupy the final space of the building and will offer full breakfast and lunch menu options, seven days a week. The cafe, formerly known as Cafe Callao prior to the announcement of their move to Warsaw, plans to be open by spring of 2022.
