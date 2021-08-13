On August 1, the Chesapeake Bay Region Cigarette Tax Board launched with plans to add a 40-cent per pack cigarette tax in localities across the region, and the board is supposed to have an enforcement staffer who travels store to store to ensure the tax is properly enforced.
The board kicked off with Lancaster, Middlesex, and Westmoreland counties as members along with the towns of Colonial Beach, Montross, and Warsaw.
In the localities that weren’t previously charging a local cigarette tax consumers still may not see the added cost for some time. In a member locality like Warsaw, which had a local cigarette tax, consumers have still been paying the old rate of 25 cents per pack.
We’re giving retailers a grace period to transition from the cigarettes they already have in inventory, said Jerry Davis executive director of the Northern Neck Planning District Commission (NNPDC), which will serve as the board’s administrative fiscal agent.
And although the board set its official launch date, it did so with a lot of the setup work incomplete. Officers needed to be appointed. Details, such as auditing and compliance, had to be hammered out. And an enforcement staffer still had to be hired and trained.
How the board works
Normally, individual localities buy their cigarette tax stamps, give them to cigarette wholesalers, and the wholesalers have to make sure the stamps are applied before the packs are sold to retailers, Davis explained.
To simplify the process, NNPDC had a single stamp created for all the board’s members, and the NNPDC has an agreement that allows the wholesalers to get stamps directly from Virginia Department of Taxation.
The wholesalers will then report to NNPDC how many stamps and cigarettes are sold by locality and by individual retail location and the amount of tax money generated.
NNPDC will verify the numbers, collect the tax money from the distributors, and pay each locality its share minus the five percent that the NNPDC will keep as an administrative fee.
If a locality ever wants to leave the cigarette tax board that option is supposed to be straightforward and easy. The locality needs to vote on it and give the board 60 days notice. If any expenses are owed, they’ll be deducted from the outstanding earnings, the remainder will be paid, and the locality will be unhitched.
The system is modeled after the Northern Virginia Cigarette Tax Board, a large, experienced operation that has offered to help the Chesapeake Bay Region Cigarette Tax Board get up and running, said Davis.
Moving forward
The local tax cigarette stamp has already been created and Virginia Department of Taxation has ordered it, Davis said.
NNPDC has developed a list of every retail operation that’s selling cigarettes in member localities and the wholesalers those businesses get their cigarettes from.
“Enforcement won’t start until some time later this year, maybe in the late September-October timeframe,” said Davis.
“We’ll probably start out part-time but we don’t know what the volume is going to be. A lot of the details will depend on what the members decide to do. But this is all new to us, so we’re going into this slowly,” he said.
