Recently, the King George Sheriff’s Office reported complaints recently of scams involving victims receiving pop-up messages while online stating access to their computer or cell phone is blocked or frozen or that credit cards have been frozen for security reasons.
These messages often appear to be from an authentic source and give the victim a phone number to call to fix the problem. The scammer puts the victim through a procedure that allows them to gain control of the victim’s computer. The ultimate goal of these people who are fronting as tech support is to obtain bank account information, money or some form of cryptocurrency, said the notice from the sheriff’s office.
Based on guidance from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, King George authorities advise people to:
Avoid giving anyone you don’t know access to your computer, or your credit card information.
Criminals can spoof phone numbers, so you can’t rely on Caller ID.
Don’t click links in unsolicited pop-ups or emails. If an unknown pop-up appears on your screen, avoid clicking on any links. The same is true for unsolicited emails. Instead, navigate to the company’s site by typing in their URL.
Maintain your anti-virus software. Use trusted anti-virus security software and make sure to update it regularly.
Recognize legitimate tech companies. Legitimate companies won’t contact you by phone, email or text message to say there’s a problem with your computer. Security pop-up warnings from real tech companies won’t ask you to call a phone number.
If you’ve been scammed and you paid by credit or debit card, contact your credit card company or bank to ask them to stop the transaction. If you paid with a gift card, immediately contact the company that issued the card, and tell them you paid a scammer and ask if they can refund your money.
Report any tech support scams to the Federal Trade Commission at reportfraud.ftc.gov
The fake deputy call
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office reported that residents have contacted the department about scam calls where someone is claiming to be deputy Glenn Johnson. The individual is advising people to make payments via Apple Pay to avoid warrants.
Although this scam may just be appearing locally, Virginia State Police has issued an alert about it in the past.
“This is a scam, as no law enforcement agency will call a person to say he/she is under arrest, has an outstanding warrant, and/or owes money. If anyone receives this call, hang up,” advises VSP.
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office reiterated that, noting that no one from the department will ever ask anyone for payments over the phone. Furthermore, if you receive a phone call from someone who claims to be a Richmond County deputy, Sheriff Stephan Smith asks that you contact his office at 804-333-3611.
Crypto schemes
Further, AARP kicked off the week urging people to be vigilant about scams involving cryptocurrency, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin, that are soaring in popularity these days.
Virtual currencies are not regulated, and while many consumers are new to crypto, scammers aren’t, and they are finding all sorts of ways to run successful scams, said AARP.
One scheme involves using websites that promise huge returns if you invest in crypto with the company. And there are schemes where celebrities seem to offer investment opportunities in virtual currency via their social media accounts.
Beware of online love interests who either ask for financial help via cryptocurrency or seek to convince you to invest in crypto with them, warns AARP.
And another scheme that’s been popping up recently, is one where there’s a call from a government agency or business warning that you must pay some alleged debt to avoid a bad outcome, such as arrest due to nonpayment of back taxes, your utilities being cut off, or your Social Security number being suspended, the organization explained.
In this case, criminals direct targets to withdraw cash from their bank account and deposit it in a cryptocurrency ATM as a means of paying the alleged debt.
Cryptocurrency is the wild west of investing and deceiving. Make sure you understand fully the risks associated with this currency before engaging in any way. And if you encounter someone attempting to run these scams, contact local law enforcement, said AARP.
