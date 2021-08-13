Thirty-seven property owners and businesses in Kilmarnock have been awarded up to a maximum of $2,500 each to improve the exterior appearance of their building or store front. Façade improvement projects are expected to generate upwards of $200,000 private investment and approximately $75,000 in grant reimbursement from the Town of Kilmarnock. “Refresh Kilmarnock is intended to provide opportunity and economic growth by providing a strong visual impact from the street so that shoppers want to spend time and money here,” said economic development coordinator Sharon Phillips.
The Façade Refreshment Program grant program is intended to enhance the curb appeal of participating businesses. Improvements include fresh paint, replacement of awnings, new signs, decals, landscaping, and other improvements that provide a strong visual impact from the street.
