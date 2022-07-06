There has been a push in recent years to fill in the various vacant buildings that dot the town of Montross. The most recent attempt at this came in the form of rent or loan assistance for businesses starting up in Montross, and at last week’s meeting of the town council, it was discovered that several businesses were about to move into town.
“This is very exciting,” Mayor Terry Cosgrove stated during the update. “It won’t be long before we run out of buildings to fill up.”
According to town manager Patricia Lewis, there was a grant application from the Montross Art Center as well as Northern Neck Brewing. Both were approved unanimously.
But the big story was Butch Filkowski along with partners Jimmy Carter and Shane Womack launching a venture in the Carrot Cottage. Although the type of business was not elaborated upon for the public, the town council was highly supportive.
“The three of you, with your diversity of talents and experience look real good,” Carolyn Carlson commented. “And your plan is excellent. How you’re going to progress it, it’s all wonderful.”
“I think this is going to be a win-win situation for us,” Vice-Mayor Joey King commented after Filkowski’s proposal was approved. “I know you do everything first-class, Butch, and we’re looking forward to seeing it work for you and us.”
“Thanks,” Filkowski replied afterwards. “We want Montross to rise up, and we’d like to be a part of that.”
Filkowski’s place is not the only new business coming to Montross either. In the days to come, a dance studio will be moving into the old Western Auto building and a new sandwich shop will be opening up next door to the Miss Lora’s Flowers and Gifts, courtesy of the owners of Crazy Jack’s Sandwich Shack over in Colonial Beach.
