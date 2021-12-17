Montross has had a slow and steady revitalizing process. Originally a small slowly-dying town, the bleeding was stopped many years back and the damage undone bit by bit. At last month’s town council meeting, Tawan Johnson came over to speak up during the public comment period wondering what plans lay ahead for the town and how it might grow when compared to neighboring areas.
“A lot of traffic comes through here, and I think people want to stop to go to the bathroom, pick up a bite to eat, and so on,” she stated. “And there’s so little here. I think it’s sad that they have to come through this town to go to Warsaw or Tappahannock to go to a Sheetz or some such. I don’t understand why there’s never been anything like a restaurant built in this town.”
“We’ve been trying to resolve that for years,” Mayor Cosgrove replied. “It’s a public issue in terms of people willing to invest in a building or space. There was a period where the town had a 65% vacancy, and we turned that down to one building. In the years since, it’s slowly worked back the other way again. But just in the last three or four months now, a lot of those vacant buildings have been purchased and businesses are moving into them.”
“I have a vision just not the money,” Johnson stated in turn, “Things like apartments, a youth facility, that sort of thing.”
“We’re hoping that the park will generate interest for some more businesses to come too,” Patricia Lewis, the town’s manager, chimed in, “We’re not as big as Warsaw. They have a lot more property and we want to maintain our small-town feel.”
“You bring up a fair point with the fitness center, though,” Cosgrove added. “Patricia and I met with the YMCA, and it can get a bit complicated. They will manage something if you pay for it, but we don’t have the money for that venture right now. We’ve been entertaining that maybe a private gym might come in.”
“We’re required to have a comprehensive plan, and when we make that plan, we take it to the public,” Vice Mayor King chimed in. “That way we get your input and share it with everyone. We’ve made several zoning changes that should make it easier for businesses to come here. Their decisions are based on basic economics, but we’re all engaged on bringing new things to Montross. For years, I heard people say that Montross didn’t want anything here, but that is so far from the truth. Everyone wants to see some new things come in.
“Just before COVID hit, we had a business that was trying to come in. It was going to be a specialty bakery, but that put the plans on hold,” he continued, “We’re definitely talking to people. There’s been a lot of interest for the Coke plant property, and we’re engaging property owners and asking them to assist us with making things accessible. We also have a new water system coming, and that alone should trigger extra interest.”
